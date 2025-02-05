New Severance Season 2 Episode 4 Photo Spoils Major Twist In Next Episode

A new photo confirmed Severance Season 2, Episode 4 will include a massive twist for the series.

The latest chapter of the streaming thriller delivered some massive narrative wallops, including a secret held by one of its main characters, a mysterious new managerial figure, and the reintegration of Adam Scott's Mark Scout.

However, after three episodes, it seems this season has only just begun, and more exciting story moments are coming.

New Twist Coming for Severance Episode 4

Severance

Severance Season 2, Episode 4 will keep the twists coming, as revealed by a recent promotional photo for the upcoming episode.

After the dramatic events that ended Episode 3 (including Adam Scott's Mark Scout reintegrating his innie and outie selves into one fully aware consciousness), even more excitement seems to be set for Episode 4.

A new image promoting the upcoming installment of the thrilling workplace drama seemingly revealed a change of setting for the series, which will shock many.

The picture, uploaded to Apple TV+'s official promotional gallery for the series, shows the central Macro Data refinement team—made up of Scott's Mark, Britt Lower's Helly, Zach Cherry's Dylan, and John Turturro's Irving—standing in what seems to be a snowy environment while wearing black fur-lined winter clothes.

This is a far cry from the stark-white hallways and drab business attire the series is known for, seemingly indicating that Episode 4 is about to blow the world of Severance wide open.

A description of the image attached to a Variety story about the series even indicated as such, as the outlet wrote that the still featured the series' main cast "exploring a frigid new locale."

This change of environment was further confirmed as the official synopsis for Episode 4 made its way online, including mention of the team "travers[ing] unfamiliar terrain:"

"The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend."

What Will Happen in Severance Season 2, Episode 4?

After the events of Episode 3, it makes sense that some significant changes would be coming for the rest of Severance Season 2.

That will seemingly start in Episode 4, as the Macrodata Refinement team further explores Lumon Industries' recesses. Yes, that assumes this wintry location is hidden within the walls of the office they have called home since the beginning of Season 1.

So far in the series, Severance has proven that anything can be hiding around the corner at Lumon. This was put on full display in Episode 3, as Mark and Helly ventured back to the goat room they discovered in Season 1.

After the goats went unexplained in the first season, Mark and Helly looked deeper at where they had found the animals, discovering Gwendoline Christie's Lorne (a new addition to the Severance cast) and her team of animal keepers.

This grassy office room may have been just setting the stage for some Willy Wonka-esque feats of inexplicable engineering coming for the series, including a potential tundra or snowy mountain (as seen in the Episode 4 image) hiding at Lumon.

With Mark now reintegrated, this effort with the team to wander deeper into the recesses of the Lumon offices could be key to him discovering the truth behind his missing wife/the newly disappeared Ms. Casey.

It may also reveal the truth behind the mysterious Board, who was again teased at the end of Episode 3 when Mrs. Cobel refused to speak to them after begging for her job.

Whatever happens, fans are in for a mind-bending treat as Severance Season 2 kicks into high gear.

Severance Season 2 continues on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping every Friday.