Severance Season 2, Episode 3 sees Mark and his team find some answers as the characters of Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever make their debut.

The new episode of the trending Apple TV+ series dials up the stakes for Mark's Macrodata Refinement Department as he rallies his team to find some answers about his late wife and Lumon.

Meanwhile, Dylan G. unearths his outie's life in the real world while the Mammalians Nurturable Department takes the spotlight.

Severance Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on Apple TV+ on January 31.

Severance Season 2 Episode 3 Cast Guide

Anthoula Katsimatides - Florence

Anthoula Katsimatides

Anthoula Katsimatides appears as Florence in Severance Season 2, Episode 3.

In the world of Severance, Florence is Lumon Industries' receptionist.

Katsimatides has credits in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FBI, and The Honeyzoomers.

Brian Rock - Wyatt

Brian Rock

Brian Rock joins the cast as Wyatt, one of the goat wranglers of Lumon Industries' Mammalians Nurturable Department.

Rock can be seen in The Blacklist, FBI, and The Pirate Bay.

Jared Johnston - Goat Man

Jared Johnston

Jared Johnston stars as a dedicated goat wrangler of the Mammalians Nurturable Department who dresses up as a goat.

Johnston previously appeared in Power Book II: Ghost, East New York, and Manifest.

Blaze James Gorman - Jim George

Blaze James Gorman makes an appearance as Jim George, Dylan G.'s son who briefly shows up in the episode.

Gorman's other credits include American Sports Story, Sprung, and Thelma the Unicorn.

Irish Knight Gorman - Merrick George

Irish Knight Gorman portrays Merrick George, the daughter of Dylan G.'s outie.

Severance is Gorman's lone acting credit.

Mark Kenneth Smaltz - Judd

Mark Kenneth Smaltz

Mark Kenneth Smaltz returns as Judd, Lumon Industries' security who guards the company's entrance.

Smaltz previously starred in Jessica Jones, Manifest, and Law & Order.

Claudia Robinson - Felicia

Claudia Robinson

Claudia Robinson guest stars as Felicia, an employee of the O&D floor of Lumon Industries who reconnects with Irving and reminisces about their memory of Burt.

Robinson is known for her roles in Three Women, New Amsterdam, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Merritt Wever - Gretchen G.

Merritt Wever

Merrit Wever brings Gretchen G. to life in Severance Season 2, Episode 3.

Gretchen is the wife of Dylan G.'s outie who visits him in the Outie Family Visitation Suite. This visit was rewarded to Dylan by the company because of his "good reward and output."

Wever's notable credits include Tiny Beautiful Things, Signs, and Michael Clayton.

Gwendoline Christie - Lorne

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie makes her debut as Lorne, the head of the Mammalians Nurturable Department who encounters Mark and Helly.

Christie is best known for being part of the cast of Wednesday Season 1 on Netflix.

The actress can also be seen in Game of Thrones, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, and The Sandman.

Sydney Cole Alexander - Natalie

Sydney Cole Alexander

Sydney Cole Alexander returns as Natalie, a liasion for Lumon's board of trustees who visits Mr. Milchick to give him an unusual promotion gift.

Alexander can be seen in A Neighbor's Vendetta, She's Gotta Have It, and Limitless.

Karen Aldridge - Dr. Asal Reghabi

Karen Aldridge

After being absent in the cast of Severance Season 2, Episode 2, Karen Aldridge returns as Dr. Asal Reghabi.

She is a former Lumon surgeon who installed the chip in Mark's head that blurred the lines between his innie and outie.

Asal returns in the new episode to help Mark with reintegration in order to expose Lumon's shady practices to the public.

Aldridge has credits in The Creator, Boss, and The Dilemma.

Sarah Bock - Miss Huang

Sarah Bock

Sarah Bock returns as Miss Huang, the new deputy manager of the severed floor.

While there are many theories that have yet to be answered on why Miss Huang is a child, she continues to be a strict and by-the-books supervisor of the floor while also overseeing Dylan G.'s visitation time with his outie's wife.

Bock is a voice actress known for her work in Bebefinn, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, and Pinkfong and Baby Shark's Space Adventure.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in Severance Season 2, Episode 3:

Adam Scott - Mark Scout

Zach Cherry - Dylan George

Britt Lower - Helly Riggs

Tramell Tillman - Seth Milchick

John Turturro - Irving Bailiff

Patricia Arquette - Harmony Cobel

Michael Chernus - Ricken Hale

Jen Tullock - Devon Scout-Hale

Severance Season 2 Episode 3 Plot Recap

Back to Work

Britt Lower & Adam Scott

Severance Season 2, Episode 3, "Who Is Alive?," begins with Harmony Covel waking up inside her Volkswagen after almost running down Mark S. in the previous installment's ending.

While she is clearly going somewhere, the scene shifts to Mark S. preparing for another day of work at Lumon Industries. For some reason, he is timing every second of his movement from his car all the way to the elevator before waking up as his outie.

The episode then picks right up at the severed floor with Mark asking his team for help in finding Ms. Casey (aka his missing wife), giving each of them designations and a set of fliers to give out while also making sure to not leave them behind.

Mark S. and Helly will explore Lumon to find the room filled with goats, Dylan G. will head to the break room right after his "urgent" task because he is in the groove, and Irving will go to Optics & Design.

Given that Lumon is adamant that the company is open for them to roam around the different floors, Mark S. wants to test that new policy by doing just that. Still, he tells them to "be discreet."

Helly asks Mark S. about the next steps once they find Ms. Casey, and he tells them that they need to escape while saying that his outie will know what to do.

Mr. Milchick's Unexpected Promotion Gift

Tramell Tillman

Back at the MDR department, Irving is trying to convince Dylan G. to help him find the break room, but he is still preoccupied with work. Miss Huang sneaks up on them to tell Dylan G. that she needs him for something important.

Elsewhere, Mr. Milchick is greeted by Lumon Board liaison Natalie inside his office because the Board has something to say and give to him due to his new promotion as severed floor manager.

The Board, speaking through Natalie, says, "The Board is jubilant at your ascendance. It wants you to feel appreciated, and asks if you do."

In an unexpected move, the Board gives him a set of "inclusively re-canonicalized" paintings of Lumon founder Kier Eagan.

What is odd about these paintings is the fact that Kier is depicted as Black, which is quite unusual even though the Boad points out that it is their way of helping him see himself through the company's founder.

While Milchick says he's grateful, it is clear that he is somewhat annoyed or offended by the gift. Of course, he did not have time to ponder about that due to how Natalie lingers while he looks at it.

Natalie then leaves after the Board concluded the call.

Circling back to Cobel, she is still driving to an unknown location, but she stops at a sign, saying, "Salt's Neck," before looking over at an intubation tube that once belonged to Charlotte Cobel.

After thinking about driving away, she decides to make a U-Turn and head back to, presumably, Lumon Industries.

The Mammalians Nurturable Department

Mammalians Nurturable

As Mark S. and Helly continue their search, they end up finding the mysterious goat roam, but no one else is around.

However, they decide to go inside the little doorway where the goats go through which leads into a much more bigger room filled with grass and tons of goats.

They end up meeting a disgruntled employee named Lorne who asks them if they are here to kill her. Mark S. and Helly calm her down before asking about the name of her department to which she responds as, "Mammalians Nurturable."

Meanwhile, Irving heads to the Optics & Designs (O&D) Floor to look for clues about Lumon, and he is greeted by Burt's colleague, Felicia, with a warm embrace.

Back at Mammalians Nurturable, Mark S. shows the flier of Ms. Casey's face to Lorne to tell her that she is missing and she is their former wellness director.

Lorne, who is clearly disturbed, tells them that her team doesn't "abide [with] such fripperies" like wellness.

As Mark continues to ask her questions about Casey, Lorne rings a cowbell that unleashes a plethora of goat wranglers in the room, surrounding Mark and Helly with such discomfort.

Dylan G.'s Outie Life Takes Center Stage

Zach Cherry

Miss Huang (played by 18-year-old newcomer Sarah Bock) leads Dylan G. into the security room which is now turned into an Outie Family Visitation Suite.

Much to his surprise, Gretchen G., his outie's wife (who finally makes an appearance after all this time), is inside waiting for him.

Miss Huang explains that he has been given a reward: an 18-minute visitation event with his outie's wife due to "good behavior and output."

While it is somewhat touching and emotional, it is reasonable to assume that Lumon is trying to lure and manipulate Dylan G. to betray Mark S. when the time comes, and it starts with this visitation shenanigans.

As the pair sits, Gretchen is clearly shocked to come face to face with her husband's innie.

After Gretchen mentions "Seth" (who is clearly Mr. Milchick), Dylan asks who he is, but Miss Huang interrupts over the comms by warning her to refrain from "sharing information that may be privileged or sensitive."

Still, she manages to reveal more details about his outie's life, such as the names of their three kids while also mentioning that his outie has had trouble keeping other jobs.

Dylan asks if his outie is dumb or an annoying prick, but Gretchen points out that he simply never found his thing.

She then shows her a picture of their family before time runs out and they share a hug and an awkward "I love you."

Back at the O&D floor, Felicia and Irving are catching up about Burt. He shows her some drawings he made of Burt before his notebook shows a scribbled design of a hallway leading to a mysterious room.

Felicia asks him what he knows of the Exports Hall before telling him that it is where her department once sent shipments to that same room. But now, only a mystery guy is handling that part of the job.

The Goat Wranglers

Britt Lower & Adam Scott

In the Mammalians Nurturable room, Mark S. and Helly are still surrounded by goat wranglers. With nowhere else to go, Helly decides to take matters into her own hands by showing the flier of Ms. Casey to the wranglers.

She gets interrupted by Lorne, who tells them that they sent out a courier to get Mr. Milchick.

However, Mark S. points out that if Lumon can make Ms. Casey disappear, they can also do it to them. Lorne calms down, revealing that Ms. Casey used to host wellness sessions for her department.

She also says that they thought that Ms. Casey only retired. If the MDR thinks otherwise, she assures that the Mammalians Nurturable won't hinder their search.

Before they are allowed to go, however, Lorne says that they'd like to see their bellies to see if they have pouches (look, it's weird).

Mark S. Reunites With an Old Ally

Adam Scott

The scene then shifts to an even closer look at the life of Dylan's outie, showing his three kids and Gretchen G. who is about to leave for work as a nightshift employee.

Dylan asks his wife how'd the meeting with his innie go to which she responds with a subtle, "Weird good, but good."

Elsewhere, Natalie visits Mark's brother-in-law, Ricken, to tell him that Lumon wants to hire him to commission a new edition of his book that can be beneficial for the innies of the company.

Devon, Mark's sister, arrives to learn more about Natalie's sudden visit.

Inside Mark's house, Devon informs him about Natalie's proposal to Ricken. They are working on an afterimage message saying, "Who is Alive?," to send through Mark's innie so that they will know who he is referring to.

Back at Lumon's office, Mr. Milchick decides to stash away the weird Keir Eagan paintings.

Outside, Harmony Cobel is seen waiting for Helly's outie, Helena Eager, to ask for demands if the company wants her back.

She wants to return to her position as the floor manager of the severed floor, noting that Mark S. is close to completing the mysterious Cold Harbor project.

Helena arranges a meeting with the Board to talk about Cobel's demands with her, but for some reason, she decides to not push through with it (read more on the theories on why Cobel didn't push through with the board meeting).

The episode ends with Mark being reunited with Dr. Asal Reghabi, a former Lumon surgeon who installed the chips inside the employees of the severed floor.

Asal tells him that his afterimage plan will not work. Instead, she wants to help him with a reintregation process (a method which merges Innies and Outies back together).

She even tells him an important tidbit about his wife: Gemma, Mark's wife, was alive the last time she saw her.

Without hesitation, Mark agrees with Asal's reintegration plan, even though the last time she did it, Petey (another Lumon employee) died.

Asal and Mark eventually complete the reintergation, and the episode ends with Mark's innie and outie selves appear to be merging with one another.

While it remains to be seen if the process was successful, giving Mark an advantage by combining his two selves is a win for the rebellion against Lumon.

The next episode of Severance Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 7, at midnight PT.