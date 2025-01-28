The mysterious goats from Severance Season 1 are finally making their return in Season 2, as seen by a new clip.

Fans will remember the goats as one of the more random and shocking moments in Season 1. As Adam Scott's Mark and Britt Lower's Helly are exploring the Severed floors, they come across a man they've never seen before feeding baby goats.

Absolutely no answers were given about what exactly was happening, and when the characters visited that same spot later, the goats were nowhere to be found.

There are endless fan theories about what might be happening, with some even going as far as to guess that the goats are secretly running Lumon itself.

The Goats Are Back In Severance Season 2 Episode 3

Apple TV has released a brief new clip of Severance Season 2, Episode 3, and the goats from Season 1 are back.

The new footage is less than 30 seconds long and sees Adam Scott's Mark and Britt Lower's Helly climbing through a vent, presumably exploring new areas of the Severed floor that they have not yet seen.

After arriving, both characters can be seen looking in awe at something. While the goats aren't on screen, their cries can be heard.

The full clip can be viewed below:

What In the World Are the Goats Doing In Lumon?

Perhaps it's too good to be true that Severance will actually provide some answers about the goats. It's pretty likely that this new glimpse will only serve to present more questions than answers.

This could also be the episode where audiences finally meet Season 2 newcomer Gwendoline Christie, who plays a character named Lorne.

In her main promotional photo, she's holding a goatbell, so it would make perfect sense for the actress to appear with said goats.

One of the most intriguing elements of this upcoming goat situation has to do with a key fan theory: that Helly R is actually her Outtie, and her Innie never woke up. A keen-eared TikTok user laid out the details about why they think it's true and it's quite convincing.

But how exactly will Outtie Helly, if that's who she is, react to the whole goat situation? Especially assuming that she knows exactly what is going on, whereas her Innie would not.

Severance Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes released every Thursday.

