Severance's Young Girl Supervisor: Why Is Huang a Child? Theories Explained

One of Severance Season 2's new additions is a bit of an odd one: a young girl supervisor named Miss Huang.

Played by 19-year-old Sarah Bock, Miss, Huang joins the series as a new deputy manager, taking over for Tramell Tillman's Mr. Milchick who has now ascended to the position of Severed Floor manager.

This comes in the wake of Season 1's climactic act of defiance, where Mark S (Adam Scott) and friends connected their stuck-at-work selves (or innies) to the outside world for the first time.

Who Is Miss Huang in Severance Season 2

As Severance Season 2 debuted on Apple TV+, fans were left scratching their heads over the inclusion of the new-to-the-show, Miss Huang (played by Sarah Bock).

Miss Huang is one of the first new characters fans meet in Season 2's debut episodes, arriving to escort Mark S and his new team of severed coworkers through their introductions.

Adam Scott's character is confused not only by the fact that he has woken up after what seems to be months following the dramatic events of Season 1 but did so with a whole new team of coworkers at Lumon, including the young girl supervisor.

There had been plenty of teases of big changes coming to Severance Season 2 (read more about those Season 2 changes here), However, Miss Huang was not something that was mentioned.

Her arrival is not really explained in the first episode, simply brushing off her appearance at the Lumon branch as if it was nothing to raise an eyebrow at. '

It would seem that following the events of Season 1, Floor Manager Mrs. Cobel (Patricia Arquette) has been taken off the board (at least for now). This means Mr. Milchick has seemingly been promoted to lead Mark S and his coworkers, and Miss Huang has stepped in to fill the role previously held by Milchick.

Her responsibilities as Deputy Manager include much of what fans had seen Millchick do Severance's first season. Checking in on Mark S and the other floor members, performing welcoming duties for new employees, and various clerical duties for the Floor Manager (aka Milchick).

Why Are Kids Working at Lumon?

It is unknown where Miss Huang came from or who she is. Her role at Lumon could be just another unexplained experiment occurring with the company's walls (think the goats from Season), or it could be so much worse.

Judging from her appearance in the show, Bock's character looks to be no older than 13 or 14.

This could be a test by the mysterious megacorp to see how innies (the at-work severed personalities of the show's outside-world citizens) react to working alongside young kids.

Perhaps, Luman is looking to expand their workforce even further, and this is a way to do it, but potentially severing kids a putting them to work. Even more nefarious is the idea of these kids (like Miss Huang) possibly being adopted by the organization from a young age for the sole purpose of bolstering its staff count.

She (and the potential other kids hiding within Lumon's ranks in Season 2) could possibly even be the offspring of two innies whose outies have no clue they have even parented a child.

Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ thriller was confirmed to be darker than the first, but that would be something else entirely. Hopefully, this Miss Huang mystery is something that gets an answer as Season 2 continues to peel back its jaw-dropping layers.

Severance Season 2 continues with new episodes set to be released every Friday on Apple TV+.