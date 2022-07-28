First Look at Adam Scott In Spider-Man’s Madame Web Movie (Photos)

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius leading to mixed results, many are interested to see how Sony continues with its Spider-Man spin-off universe. One of these ventures is the upcoming Madame Web, bringing together an all-star cast headed by Dakota Johnson.

The film suffered a slight delay to October 6, 2023, which should give the filmmakers more time to iron out all the kinks.

With filming now officially making headway, fans have gotten the smallest of glimpses at what this peculiar Sony picture has in store. Previous images from Madame Web’s set revealed the first look at Dakota Johnson, who some believe appears to resemble a particular version of her comic counterpart.

Now, set photos have provided the first peek at another member of Madame Web’s cast.

Adam Scott Spotted on Madame Web Set

Marvel

JustJared shared photos from the Boston set of Sony's Madame Web, revealing the first look at Severance actor Adam Scott shooting for the film as his yet-to-be-announced character.

The Parks and Recreation star was recently announced to be boarding the expansive cast of the film in an undisclosed role, joining Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and more in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

The full images of Scott on set, as shared by Twitter user @ledtasso, can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!