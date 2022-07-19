Sydney Sweeney’s Spider-Man Movie, Madame Web, Officially Delayed

It can be easy to forget, but Marvel Studios is not the only one in the business of making Spider-Man and Spider-Man-related mega-blockbusters. As Tom Holland continues to jaunt through the MCU, Sony Pictures pushes its efforts towards its own Spider-Man Universe. This franchise centers on Spidey-adjacent characters like Venom, Morbius, and come next year, Madame Web.

Madame Web has been in the works for quite some time, with Dakota Johnson set to take on the titular web-spinning telepath. Top-billed Hollywood stars in Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, and Emma Roberts fill out the supporting cast in the upcoming Spidey spin-off.

Filming for the SSMU project is underway, but according to Sony, fans are going to have to wait a little longer than expected before they see the movie hit theaters.

Madame Web Gets Pushed

Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web received a new release date, being pushed back nearly three months by Sony Pictures.

Industry insider Aaron Couch tweeted that the Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney-led blockbuster will now release on October 6, 2023, with Insidious 5 taking Madame Web's old June 7 date.

The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit followed this up by saying that as a part of this move, Sony Pictures also pushed "its secret Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe that was to open on Oct. 6 to June 7, 2024."

Sony Pictures is Making Fans Wait

While three months is not long to wait, this push will raise some eyebrows. The project is currently filming in New York City, and production seems to be running smoothly. So why would a delay be in the cards? What has Sony seen that made them want to give Sydney Sweeney and co. the bump?

The likely answer is that Madame Web has nothing to do with it at all. Studios shuffle their release dates all the time. When one movie gets behind or there is a shift somewhere in the production pipeline, the entire calendar is usually shaken up.

These release slates are meticulously crafted with exact dates picked for specific reasons. But that is where some confusion may arise with Madame Web's new date. Right now, Marvel Studios also has October 6 earmarked for an unspecified theatrical debut, with many suggesting Blade could come out then.

Would Sony willingly opt to go up against the MCU? That certainly sounds like a 1v1 that the Madame Web studio would lose.

But for now, Madame Web will continue to share that October 6 date, releasing up against Marvel Studios later next year.