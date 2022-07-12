Sydney Sweeney Shares Exciting Update on Spider-Man Spin-off Movie

While fans continue to catch their breath after the whirlwind that was Spider-Man: No Way Home, and eagerly await the next step for the MCU's Spidey, Sony Pictures marches along on its own plans for a Spider-Man-adjacent universe. Dubbed the Sony Spider-Man Universe, this interwoven story includes films centered on characters related to the wall-crawler like Venom, Morbius, and now Madame Web.

The Madame Web movie has been in development for quite some time with S.J. Clarkson set to helm the project. Aside from Wilde, Dakota Johnson has been tied to Madame Web, as the actress takes on the titular clairvoyant, along with Emma Roberts in an unknown role. And it doesn't stop there.

Euphoria breakout star (and recent Emmy nominee) Sydney Sweeney has been attached to the film, although there's no indication as to who she will be playing. While the exact specifics of her role still remain shrouded in shadows, the young star has spoken about the project and where it's in production.

Sydney Sweeney Is Living Her Marvel Dream

In interviews with Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Madame Web star Syndey Sweeney spoke about her upcoming first foray into the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

When asked by Variety what the White Lotus star was working on, Sweeney confirmed the exciting news that Madame Web has begun filming. However, she could not "really say anything about [her] character:"

"Currently I’m filming Madame Web. And I can’t really say anything about my character, but I’m very excited. My first Marvel movie. So it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of training and just prep work to get into it"

Sweeney addressed what drew her to the Spider-Man-adjacent project with The Hollywood Reporter, saying she "grew up watching Marvel movies" and has "dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself:

"Oh my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever. So I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that’s what I feel like I’m getting to be a part of with Madame Web."

More Madame Web Morsels

After the disaster that was Morbius, many will likely be hesitant to get excited about Madame Web, but so far, the directing team and cast are shaping up to be something pretty cool. Clarkson - while still fairly new as a movie director - has demonstrated she is capable behind the camera on the TV side, Johnson is a stellar actress, and Sweeney is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood.

And while this film feels like it has been in development for a long time, it seems to finally be moving along and getting in front of the lens. Sydney Sweeney is on set, so that means it will only be a matter of time before the first glimpses of the SSMU film start to trickle out.

The big question that still needs to be answered is who Sweeney is actually playing. Two names that keep coming up in theories online are Felicia Hardy/Black Cat or Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen.

Both names feel like they could be eventual fits into the MCU, so it is hard to tell who Sony will have Sweeney playing in their universe.

Madame Web is set to release on July 7, 2023.