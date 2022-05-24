Spider-Man: First Plot Details for Madame Web Movie Revealed By Sony

One of the next movies set within Sony’s Spider-Man will be Madame Web. The project will focus on the famous titular Spidey character, who happens to be a clairvoyant who is connected to the Multiverse—or the Spider-Verse in this case. Besides that, almost nothing is known about what the story will be or what it will add to the franchise.

S.J. Clarkson will direct this new outing, with both Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney being two of the main characters. Johnson looks to be bringing to life Madame Web herself, while the role that Sweeney has in the proceedings is entirely unknown.

Celeste O’Connor was also just recently announced for the project as well. However, details on their role are tightly under wraps.

Now, thanks to that very casting announcement, the synopsis for the film has also been revealed.

First Plot Details for Madame Web

In a recent casting report revealing the inclusion of Celeste O’ Connor in a mystery role, a new synopsis for the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web was revealed.

Sony shared a short description of the movie with Variety & Deadline which revealed that “the film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant [Madame Web], whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world.”

No further information was offered.

Will Spider-Man Be Featured In Madame Web?

While the new synopsis doesn’t reveal much at all, it seems the story will at least retain the clairvoyant side of the character. It seems like that would be a given, but with Sony Pictures, that’s not always the case.

Hopefully, her connection to the spider world will be utilized in an exciting, creative way. Maybe some Spider-Man Variants will show up? Just think about how cool a live-action Spidey 2099 would be.

But how strong is the desire from fans to actually engage with these movies? After all, Morbius crashed and burned, and the previous Venom films have had a mixed reception critically and at the box office.

Then there’s the fact that Sony is developing projects like El Muerto—one where it's safe to say that audiences never asked for it and likely don’t even want the film in the first place.

Even with all of that said, it doesn’t seem like the studio was phased at all by that kind of reception. Not only are fans getting the Madame Web movie, but there’s also a Kraven the Hunter solo film currently in production.

At the very least, hopefully Madame Web ends up being a great movie when it hits theaters on July 7, 2023.