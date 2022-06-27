Emma Roberts Cast In Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Sony's Marvel Universe is set to take a different turn when Madame Web arrives in theaters. The upcoming film is expected to revolve around the Web of Life and Destiny, a three-dimensional construct that acts as a model of Marvel's entire Multiverse. While the film's plot details are still shrouded in secrecy, Madame Web's deep ties to the Web of Life could hint that this will likely be explored.

Madame Web is directed by veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Bates Motel), and the film features an already-stellar cast. Dakota Johnson has been tapped to play the lead role, and joining her are Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Isabel Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Celeste O'Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife).

Now, as production is well underway for the movie, a new casting update for the Spider-Man spin-off has emerged.

Emma Roberts Joins Sony's Marvel Universe

Marvel

Deadline shared that Emma Roberts has joined the ensemble cast of Sony Pictures' Madame Web in an unknown role. The veteran actress joins Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabel Merced.

Roberts' inclusion in Madame Web marks her first Marvel movie.

Roberts' previous roles include American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Nerve, and We're The Millers.

Which Marvel Character will Emma Roberts play in Madame Web?

Emma Roberts has a plethora of memorable roles in her storied career, and it seems that this latest Marvel gig will be added to the actress' impressive resume. Although Roberts' role is still being kept under wraps, Madame Web's reported story could give fans an idea of which character the actress will play in the movie.

As previously reported by Variety, the Spider-Man spin-off is an "origin story" for the titular character, with Madame Web being described as an elderly woman who has a chronic autoimmune disorder that requires her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web. In Marvel Comics, the elder Madame Web transferred her powers upon her death to Julia Carpenter, a version of Spider-Woman.

Given that Madame Web is an origin story, it's possible that Dakota Johnson could end up playing Charlotte Web a.k.a. the titular character, with her transferring her powers to Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter. Jessica Drew a.k.a. Spider-Woman was also involved in the character's story from the comics, and this could be the character that Roberts could be playing in the movie.

Isabel Merced could end up playing Madame Web's granddaughter, Charlotte Witter, a villainous character who butts heads with the Spider-Women in the comics. Of course, the roles could be reversed, but signs indicate that Madame Web will revolve around the titular hero's story alongside the different Spider-Women.

Madame Web is set to premiere in theaters on July 7, 2023.