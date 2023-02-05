Emma Roberts Reveals First Details About Her Spider-Man Spin-Off Character

Madame Web star Emma Roberts has cryptically detailed her new Marvel character in the Spider-Man spin-off movie.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe continues to expand in new and strange ways, with Dakota Johnson's Madame Web on the way in 2024. The Marvel blockbuster comes accompanied by a stacked female cast including the Fifty Shades star, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and more.

At least officially, the plot of Madame Web remains largely mystery, although reports have teased some intriguing Peter Parker and Spider-Woman connections. That being said, Sony Pictures has released an official synopsis that confirms the movie will be the "origin story of the clairvoyant" titular character:

"The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant [Madame Web], whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world."

As the wait for Madame Web to finally release nears the one-year mark - having already wrapped up production - one of the stars has offered the first official details on her role in the upcoming Sony-Marvel movie.

Madame Web's Emma Roberts Teases Marvel Role

Speaking on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Madame Web star Emma Roberts opened up about her new role in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSMU), offering the first details on her mystery Marvel character.

The We're the Millers actress teased that her character is "not a superhero," and that she doesn't have powers, although some people may consider her to be a superhero:

"What I can tell you is I'm not a superhero. Some people may think she's a superhero but not... like I don't have supernatural powers. So I can tell you that."

Roberts touched on the "female-driven" Madame Web from a general perspective, calling it "super grounded" and "really different" from other Marvel projects:

"It's really different from any of the other Marvel movies, it's super grounded. I love that it has so many great actresses, it's really female-driven, and I just think it's not going to be what people expect."

The popular star then revealed that she "only worked like a week" on the movie but she has seen storyboards and read the script, praising the movie as "fantastic:"

"So I'm really, really excited for everybody to see it, and by the way, I'm excited to see it, because I only worked like a week on it, so there's so much that I haven't seen. I did get to see the storyboards and read the script, and it's fantastic."

Despite having only worked on the SSMU movie for around a week, Roberts confirmed at the end of August 2022 that she would soon be returning to L.A. soon to shoot "a few more scenes."

An exclusive report from The Cosmic Circus revealed around the same time that Roberts plays Peter Parker's mother Mary in Madame Web and will be pregnant during the movie, likely with the Spider-Man-to-be.

Why Madame Web Might Be Sony's Best Spider-Man Spin-Off Yet

Between the two Venom movies and Morbius, most of Sony's Spider-Man Universe has so far received mediocre reactions at best. To hear Emma Roberts express her excitement for Madame Web as something "really different" and "super grounded" - especially as a self-proclaimed Marvel fan - is rather exciting.

Roberts' latest comments seem to support The Cosmic Circus' claim that she will be playing Mary Parker in the spin-off. Set photos have already revealed her character will be pregnant, which initially led many to believe she may be playing Jessica Drew, although the confirmation she will not have powers shuts that down.

How exactly the plot of Madame Web will play out remains to be seen. But with the inclusion of a baby Peter Parker, Adam Scott's Uncle Ben, multiple Spider-Women, and the titular clairvoyant, this is bound to be the most unique and Spider-Man-related flick in Sony's spin-off universe yet.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16, 2024.