Spider-Man: Sony Reportedly Including Baby Peter Parker In New Spin-off Movie

Sony has been dead-set for years now on building its own Marvel universe centered around its library of Spider-Man heroes, and it's finally achieving that with movies based on Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, and Madame Web fleshing out this world. But the one thing this interconnected world continues to lack is its own wall-crawler.

With Tom Holland firmly placed in the MCU and the future uncertain for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, many have been wondering which iteration of the hero will eventually face off against these famous foes - especially as Sony's place in the Marvel Multiverse remains unclear.

The Multiverse has always been integral to Spider-Man, with the wall-crawler famous for having many varied iterations. This concept will soon be further explored in Madame Web, which stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

As Sony expands the cast of Madame Web, it has continued to be mysterious about which Marvel characters each of its cast will be playing. Now, a report has revealed much of the cast of characters, and it may reveal the imminent arrival of Spider-Man, in a sense.

Madame Web to Include Baby Spider-Man

The Direct

According to an exclusive report from The Cosmic Circus, American Horror Story star Emma Roberts will play Mary Parker in Sony's Spider-Man Universe's Madame Web.

Mary Parker - who is the mother of Peter Parker - will also be pregnant in Madame Web, indicating a baby Peter Parker may be on the way.

Marvel

Roberts will reportedly play alongside Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb, Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter, and Adam Scott's Uncle Ben.

Is Sony Setting Up a New Spider-Man?

Madame Web has already been revealed to take place in the early 2000s, so, if this movie does share a universe with Venom and Morbius, baby Peter Parker ought to be all grown up by the time they pick up. This leaves an interesting question of which Spider-Man this Peter Parker will grow up to become: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, or another actor altogether.

The exact placement of Sony's Spider-Man Universe in the Marvel Multiverse remains unclear, but Morbius confirmed it isn't in the MCU's Earth-616. So, unless Sony is preparing to introduce a Variant of Tom Holland's Spider-Man played by the same actor, that likely rules out the young British star.

As Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man flicks take place in the early 2000s, that would appear to rule him out, leaving Andrew Garfield as the only option. However, fans already met The Amazing Spider-Man's Mary Parker, and she was played by Embeth Davidtz, so that also takes him out of the equation.

The only real option is for Sony's latest Spider-Man to be a totally new take on the character, potentially played by another actor altogether. Although, there's every chance this baby Peter Parker will never be seen fully grown up and instead left to be in Madame Web.

Then again, Sony has long proven its willingness to generate mass confusion and create nonsensical plot points, so anything is possible. Fans will have to wait and see what the studio has in store when Madame Web hits theaters on October 6, 2023.