Sydney Sweeney’s Marvel Superhero Finally Revealed In Madame Web Movie

Based on different rumors about the movie, Madame Web is set to expand Sony's Marvel universe in an exciting way. The anticipation surrounding the movie is high, mainly due to its interesting ties to the Multiverse and its all-star cast. Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web features Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabel Merced, and Adam Scott.

While the exact plot details of Madame Web are still being kept under wraps, set photos have teased what's in store in the movie. In addition to the rumored references to the universe of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, images have teased that Roberts' Marvel character is seemingly pregnant while the first look at Johnson's Madame Web costume also emerged.

Now, while production is currently ongoing, the movie's roster of characters has been revealed in a new report.

Sydney Sweeney's Madame Web Character Revealed

The Cosmic Circus shared exclusive details about the characters involved in Madame Web.

The outlet first revealed that Sydney Sweeney is playing Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman, and the second Madame Web from the comics.

Marvel Comics

Julia Carpenter first made her debut in the Secret Wars series back in 1984. After unknowingly becoming a test subject to a mysterious experiment involving spider and plant DNA, Carpenter gained powers similar to Spider-Man, ultimately joining the web-slinger and the other heroes during the Secret Wars crossover event.

Marvel

When various spider-related characters were being hunted down by the family of Kraven the Hunter, Cassandra Webb, aka the original Madame Web, was mortally wounded. As a result, Webb transferred her powers and her blindness to Julia Carpenter, allowing her to stop a tragic future from happening after she convinced Spider-Man to kill a resurrected Kraven.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson is reportedly playing the lead character, Cassandra Webb, aka Madame Web, who is a clairvoyant and precognitive mutant who is connected to a life support system resembling a spiderweb. In the comics, Webb is a mutant who has sensory powers, such as telepathy, clairvoyance, prescience, and the ability to sense the presence of psionic powers in others.

Celeste O'Connor is rumored to be portraying Mattie Franklin, another Spider-Woman from the comics, while Isabela Merced is set to play Anya Corazon, aka Spider-Girl.

Martha "Mattie" Franklin's uncle in the Marvel universe is J. Jonah Jameson. Before she became Spider-Woman, Mattie first fought Charlotte Witter, the granddaughter of Madame Web, and then she transitioned into the Marvel hero later with the blessing of Jessica Drew, the original iteration of the character.

Anya Corazon is a half-Puerto Rican superheroine from Marvel Comics. She uses grappling hooks that are shaped like spiders, and she can also create symbiote-like protective skin to defend herself from enemies.

Why Madame Web Includes Many Versions of Spider-Woman

Sony previously shared that the movie will revolve around the " origin story" of Madame Web, but based on these character descriptions, it looks like the backstory of several Spider-Women will be tackled as well. It is unknown how all the characters mentioned will cross paths, but there's a strong chance that the titular Marvel character will assemble them to face off against a dangerous threat.

Still, it remains to be seen if all of them will have spider powers at the start of the movie. It's possible that at least one of them could already be an established hero by the time the movie starts.

Given the earlier rumor that Adam Scott is potentially playing a younger Ben Parker, the chief villain of the movie could be in pursuit of the Parker family to presumably try and prevent the birth of Peter. Once Madame Web becomes aware of this threat, the character would then try and assemble all the Spider-Women to try and stop this dangerous foe.

Marvel

Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter could be a vital figure in the Madame Web puzzle. Carpenter might have received her powers already during the film, with her aiding Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb in her mission. That said, the other Spider-Women, namely Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon, could come from a different universe courtesy of the Web of Life and Destiny.

In the comics, the Web of Life and Destiny encompasses the past, present, and future, meaning that this web holds the Multiverse together. As explained in Marvel's Spider-Verse comic event, through the Web of Life and the so-called Spider-Totems (which are every universe's Spider-Man), Madame Web has the ability to transport any version of Spider-Man (which includes Spider-Women) across the Multiverse.

This could hint that the other Spider-Women in the movie could come from the vast Multiverse, potentially hinting that these characters need to work together in order to protect a young Peter Parker from a dangerous threat.

Madame Web is set to premiere in theaters on October 6, 2023.