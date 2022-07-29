Is Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Being Teased for Sony’s Madame Web? (Photo)

As exciting as all of Marvel Studios’ Hall H announcements were at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, Sony’s Spider-Man films are continuously under development as well. The studio's most recent film was Jared Leto’s Morbius, which earned itself a theatrical re-release, but ended up flopping. Next up? There’s Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, Venom 3, El Muerto, and likely several more in development.

While Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s anti-hero movie has finished filming, Madame Web is Sony’s biggest Spider-Man project currently in production. The film’s lead actress, Dakota Johnson, has even been seen on set a few times in a stylish red leather jacket.

But what exactly will the film be about? While that’s not known, some previous set photos have brought up some big questions. Recently, some images made it online that seem to indicate how the movie might have a significant connection to Tobey Maguire’s original Sam Raimi Spider-Man films.

Now, it seems there might be even more clues that the upcoming project might directly connect to Raimi’s previous superhero universe.

New Spider-Man Easter Egg Spotted in Madame Web

New set photos made their way online from Madame Web and might have revealed another connection to Tobey Maguire’s original Spider-Man movies.

In a tweet from @silverxsable, the user noted how one of the newspapers mentions “bravest pulls girl from fire.”

Could this be in reference to the big scene in Spider-Man 2 where Peter Parker rescues the child from a burning building?

Marvel

In the context of the story, Peter had given up his superhero act, fueled by having troubles with his powers.

Marvel

However, that didn't stop the hero from running into a burning building to save a child from certain death.

Marvel

The set photos can be seen in the tweet below:

What is Sony's Madame Web up To?

This is far from a confirmation of a direct connection. A brave person pulling someone from a fire could relate to an endless amount of things—but when put into the context of previous set photos, it’s worth at least thinking about.

If there is a connection, this would be the first time that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has directly related to the webhead himself. Seeing as the titular character does have direct ties to the Spider-Verse and the Multiverse in general, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the studio was attempting to connect this girl to its previous outings.

But, if a connection does really exist between the upcoming film and the original Spider-Man films, what are the odds that Tobey Maguire shows up? Probably slim as Marvel Studios was likely lucky to have even gotten him for Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it’s hard to see Sony being able to bring him back for something like Madame Web.

At the least, these set photos have certainly been intriguing. Hopefully, more information becomes available sooner rather than later. If fans learn that a connection to Maguire’s world is a real possibility or if any other Spideys might show up, audiences might get more excited about the film.

Madame Web hits theaters on October 6, 2023.