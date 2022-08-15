Obscure Spider-Man Location Spotted on Madame Web Movie Set (Photos)

Following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the web-slinger's home studio, Sony Pictures, went to work pushing the borders of its own Spider-Man Universe. But amongst Morbius, Kraven, and El Muerto, Madame Web looks to be the most Spidey-centric of them all.

Not only does Madame Web have connections to the Multiverse and all Spider-powered heroes, but recent reports suggest that the Dakota Johnson-led film will also introduce another Parker family, including a younger Uncle Ben, Peter Parker's mother, and potentially a baby Peter Parker himself.

But despite this fascinating roster of characters, fans know little about what this film holds and its implications on cinema's Spider-Men. However, on-set photos have offered a few clues, with the latest batch including a reference to Spider-Man comics.

Madame Web Set Features Spider-Man Hangout

New photos from the Boston-area set of Madame Web were shared by Twitter user @NancyWheelhouse and feature an obscure Spider-Man location first found within the pages of the comics.

The 4 Star Diner is where Peter Parker and his pals hung out during their college years.

This particular diner was first referenced by Marvel Comics in the 30th issue of Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2.

What Does This Spidey Location Mean for Madame Web?

So what does this comic-book location mean for Madame Web?

Well, since it's not guaranteed that audiences will even see a baby Peter Parker, fans shouldn't expect to see a college-age Peter hanging out at the 4 Star Diner.

It's more likely that the film shows the cast grabbing a meal here and serving as a sort of deep-cut Easter egg for Spider-Man die-hards. And, if Adam Scott's Ben Parker is part of the diner crew, it could explain why Peter continues the tradition later on.

Other Madame Web set photos have suggested that the mysterious film is set in the early 2000s, while additional images and video have shown both Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott in action and dressed as paramedics.

While this 2023 film is still a tangled web, fans are getting more and more pieces to the puzzle all the time; and hopefully, Sony will have more to share about this intriguing Spider-Man film in the near future.

Madame Web is set to release on October 6, 2023.