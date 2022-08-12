New Spider-Woman Actress Cast In Madame Web Movie

Spider-Woman's character was expected to be introduced in Olivia Wilde's Spider-Man spin-off centered around the character, but it now seems Sony's Madame Web has different plans for her. The Dakota Johnson-led film is currently filming, with plot details having been shrouded in mystery since its announcement.

The additions of Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott to the cast only further spurred on speculation, particularly with minimal story information suggesting the film would find the titular character looking "within the spider world" and leading many to question if other Spider-Man related heroes could appear.

Sony's separate Spider-Woman project, which was rumored to have some involvement with Marvel Studios, was believed to follow the original character behind the moniker of Jessica Drew.

Now, a new report has revealed that Sony will be bringing a few other characters to the big screen that have donned the Spider-Woman mantle.

Sony Finds Its Spider-Woman

The Cosmic Circus shared a new casting report on Sony's Madame Web, revealing who several of the leading stars will be playing in the movie.

Celeste O'Connor

In addition to Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb and Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter, Celeste O'Connor is reported to be portraying Mattie Franklin.

In the comics, Franklin was the third character to take on the mantle of Spider-Woman, bearing spider-like legs similar to that of Tom Holland's Iron Spider suit in the MCU.

Marvel Comics

Isabela Merced has also reportedly been cast as Anya Corazon, the alter ego of Spider-Girl in the comics. Sweeney's Julia Carpenter also happens to have gone under the Spider-Woman on the graphic page, which could suggest that multiple female web-slingers will be hitting the big screen in Madame Web.

Marvel Comics

Adam Scott and Emma Roberts also round out the cast, who will reportedly be playing Ben Parker and Mary Parker, respectively.

The Importance of Celeste O'Connor's Spider-Woman (Explained)

Celeste O'Connor's Marvel character is important to the Spider-Man mythos, and her involvement in Madame Web is a crucial reveal that could hint at the plot of the movie. In the comics, Mattie Franklin received her spider powers in an unconventional way: through a mystical ceremony known as the gathering of the five. Coincidentally, this is also the same instance where Cassandra Webb gained the power of "immortality."

In the movie, it's possible that Dakota Johnson's Madame Web is dying, thus leading her to take part in the ritual that allowed her to have immortality. The villain that they are trying to subdue in the comics is Charlotte Witter, Webb's granddaughter who became Spider-Woman at the hands of Doctor Octopus.

Given that Madame Web is unable to physically fight Witter, she recruited three Spider-Women to try and defeat her granddaughter, namely Jessica Drew, Julia Carpenter, and Mattie Franklin.

Considering that Doctor Octopus has yet to exist in this universe (due to the reports of a baby Peter Parker being involved), there's a chance that a different version of Charlotte Witter will arrive in the movie, potentially seeking to prevent Mary Parker from giving birth to Peter.

As a result, Johnson's Madame Web could then recruit Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter, Isabel Merced's Spider-Girl, and Celeste O'Connor's Mattie Franklin to defend the Parkers against Witter.

Franklin ultimately became the definitive Spider-Woman in the comics after defeating Witter. While it's unknown if the live-action character will have a similar fate, it's possible that Franklin will survive the events of Madame Web, setting the stage for a bright future for the Marvel hero.

Madame Web is set to premiere in theaters on October 6, 2023.