Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Cast as Spider-Woman

According to a new report, Madame Web’s Sydney Sweeney will be playing the Julia Carpenter version of Spider-Woman in the upcoming film.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character in the comics, Carpenter first made her debut in the original Secret Wars comic back in 1984. She was the subject of an experiment involving spider and plant DNA—naturally, this led to her gaining Spider-Man-like abilities.

The upcoming movie, which is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, also stars Dakota Johson, Emma Roberts, Isabel Merced, and Adam Scott.

While many of the details about Madame Web remain rumors, those regarding Sweeney’s role have now become more credible—just short of being confirmed by Sony itself.

Sydney Sweeney Is Julia Carpenter

Industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed new information regarding Sydney Sweeney‘s role in Sony Pictures’ Madame Web.

Sneider noted on The Hot Mic that he’s been told the actress will be playing “the second” Spider-Woman, also known as Julia Carpenter.

The news of Sweeney being Julia Carpenter was first reported on by The Cosmic Circus back in August 2022.

This information has not been confirmed by Sony Pictures.

Another Spider-Woman Joins Madame Web

Sydney Sweeney is an extremely talented actress, so she’ll no doubt be perfect for the role.

Fans have actually glimpsed her in character while the movie was filming, however, she was just in simple everyday clothes with no sign of superhero gear.

Given rumors, Sweeney won’t be the only Spider-Woman in the movie. Supposedly, Julia Carpenter will be joined by Cassandra Webb, Matie Franklin, and Anya Corazon

Jeff Sneider did bring up one big question: what’s up with Olivia Wilde?

The actor, director, and writer is currently attached to a rumored Spider-Woman film, focusing on Jessica Drew’s version of the character. The project might even be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, since that information was first revealed, not much more information has surfaced. It’s not even clear if the project is happening anymore.

Maybe the situation will get a little clearer once Madame Web finally lands in theaters on February 16, 2024.