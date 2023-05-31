Sydney Sweeney's Marvel Superhero FINALLY Gets Confirmed

Sydney Sweeney's upcoming superhero role in Sony Picture's Madame Web just got officially confirmed.

Sweeney is quickly growing in popularity with audiences around the world, most recently thanks to her role in HBO's Euphoria.

One of her biggest next steps will be partaking in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man Universe film, Madame Web.

Previously it was rumored that the actress would be playing Julia Carpenter, aka the second Spider-Woman in the comics, but nothing had been confirmed.

Sydney Sweeney is Julia Carpenter

Thanks to Total Film magazine, Sydney Sweeney's upcoming superhero role in Madame Web just got confirmed. She will indeed be playing Julia Carpenter as rumored (aka the second Spider-Woman).

The actress shared that "[she] couldn't be more excited" and how she "can't wait to be able to talk about it."

But who exactly is Julia Carpenter?

Marvel

Carpenter became Spider-Woman after being unknowingly subjected to experiments as part of what she was told to be an "athletic study." At some point, she was injected with a mix of spider venom and exotic plant extracts—leading to her getting powers similar to Spider-Man himself.

She's played a big role in comics before, taking part in the first Secret Wars event and even becoming an Avenger for a time.

She also shares some history with the Kravinoff family, having been the subject of an attempted sacrifice to bring back to life Kraven the Hunter. This experience led her to become the new Madame Web, as the original ended up succumbing to a mortal wound given to her by the Kravinoffs.

With her new mantle, she received telepathic, precognitive, and astral projection powers alongside a side of blindness.

Marvel

Sweeny Joins Many Other Spider-Woman

Sydney Sweeney will be joining an extensive list of other talented actresses, many of whom are rumored to play other characters who held the mantle of Spider-Woman at one point in the comics.

The actress joins Dakota Johnson, who stars as the titular Madame Web, as well as Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor who are rumored to play Anya Corazon and Mattie Franklin, respectively.

As for who the gang will be going up against, the lucky villain seems to be Ezekiel Sims, played by Tahar Rahim. The character once featured similar powers to Spider-Man thanks to ritualistic means and even took on the mantle himself in an alternate universe.

Sweeney can next be seen alongside Glen Powell in Sony Picture's upcoming rom-com Anyone But You on December 15.

Madame Web lands in theaters on February 16, 2024.