Madame Web Movie: Who Is Ezekiel Sims? Spider-Man Villain Explained

By David Thompson Posted:
placeholder

A new Spider-Man villain was just revealed in the official Madame Web trailer.

First Look at Ezekiel Sims

Ezekiel
Sony Pictures

During the first trailer for Madame Web, Ezekiel "Zeke" Sims (Tahar Rahim) was shown as the leading antagonist of the film.

Close-up look at Zeke in his full suit.
Sony Pictures

In the trailer, he was shown in street clothes and fully suited in a black and red skin-tight suit that has a striking similarity to Spider-Man.

Zeke in his suit in front of a billboard.
Sony Pictures

While the action is displayed when Zeke is suited in his webbed suit, there appears to be a mental battle happening between him and Dakota Johnson's Madame Web (Cassandra Webb) in the film.

Zeke and Cassandra in Madame Web.
Sony Pictures

One ability that Madame Werb believes that Zeke has is that he can see into the future, which sets up a good versus evil storyline of controlling time and the surrounding events.

Zeke staring ahead in Madame Web.
Sony Pictures

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Madame Web
February 14, 2024 - Theaters
Actors
Dakota Johnson
Emma Roberts
Sydney Sweeney
Genres
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Superhero

