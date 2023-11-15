A new Spider-Man villain was just revealed in the official Madame Web trailer.

First Look at Ezekiel Sims

During the first trailer for Madame Web, Ezekiel "Zeke" Sims (Tahar Rahim) was shown as the leading antagonist of the film.

In the trailer, he was shown in street clothes and fully suited in a black and red skin-tight suit that has a striking similarity to Spider-Man.

While the action is displayed when Zeke is suited in his webbed suit, there appears to be a mental battle happening between him and Dakota Johnson's Madame Web (Cassandra Webb) in the film.

One ability that Madame Werb believes that Zeke has is that he can see into the future, which sets up a good versus evil storyline of controlling time and the surrounding events.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!