The newest trailer for Madame Web has finally given fans their first look at Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman costume, along with showing off more of her powers.

It was confirmed last year that Sydney Sweeney would be playing Julia Carpenter, who in the comics was the second Spider-Woman and eventual successor of Madame Web. But as Dakota Johnson plays the titular superhero clairvoyant, Carpenter likely won't yet inherit her role or powers.

Sweeney has already expressed how she "liked the personal struggles that the character goes through" in Madame Web, and the trailer shows Sweeney and her co-stars being put through the wringer by Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims.

Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman

Sydney Sweeney stars in Madame Web as Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman and eventual successor of Madam Web in the comics. Since Dakota Johnson's Madame Web is alive and well fighting against Ezekiel Sims in this trailer, it's unlikely for Carpenter to be handed the mantle quite yet.

Sony Pictures

Instead, the trailer shows glimpses of Sydney Sweeney wearing Carpenter's more classic black and white Spider-Woman costume. A far cry from her eventual trenchcoat attire from the comics, which Johnson's Madame Web sports in the trailer instead.

Sony Pictures

Sweeney even sports a mask with the back open to allow her hair to flow freely, as impractical as it might be.

Sony Pictures

Another action shot in the trailer showed Carpenter's unique psionic webbing from the comics as she fires one at Ezekiel. Something that allows her to bend and shape her webbing freely, unlike those of Peter Parker or most other Spiders.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Spider-Woman's Connection to Madame Web

For decades, Julia Carpenter was simply the second Spider-Woman in the comics, having adventures alongside various superheroes until Kraven's family captured her alongside various other Spiders. Just before the original Madame Web dies from her mortal injuries, she bestows her precognition ability onto Carpenter, making her the next Madame Web.

Amazing Spider-Man (1999) — Issue #637

Consequently, this also meant that Carpenter inherited Web's blindness, but it appears that Sony Pictures' interpretation of the character won't be impaired like her comic book counterpart. Additionally, as shocking as it would be for audiences, Dakota Johnson's Madame Web could still end up being killed by Ezekiel, with her giving Carpenter her powers like the comics anyway.

Sony Pictures' Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 14, 2024.