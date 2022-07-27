Sydney Sweeney Undergoing Fight Training for Spider-Man’s Madame Web Movie

Sony Pictures continues to expand its Spider-Man Universe with the upcoming Madame Web, which is currently filming and due for release in June 2023. While Dakota Johnson will lead the way as the titular hero in this Spider-Man spin-off, she's joined by rising star Sydney Sweeney, who will take on her first-ever superhero outing.

Sweeney has made her name over the last couple of years in the highly-acclaimed Euphoria, where she appears alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home's own Zendaya. Now, although her role still remains a mystery in the latest addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, she's expressed her excitement to finally join this expansive world with a role of her own.

With filming still taking place for the next few months, it's unlikely that any information about Sweeney's specific role in Madame Web will become public in the foreseeable future. Thankfully, the actress recently teased some of her preparation for this mystery role in a recent interview while filming continues on the United States east coast.

Sydney Sweeney Details Madame Web Training

Marvel

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney shared some insight into the physical training she's doing for her upcoming role with Sony Pictures.

Having just flown from Boston to New York for filming, Sweeney admitted that she's an "open person" who wants to be able to talk about the film but can't do so with the secrecy involved:

“I’m a very open person. I love to talk about everything."

She shared that she's prepping for her role with "fight training, movement training, and...Reformacore Pilates," and she teased some information about her character by revealing that she “liked the personal struggles that the character goes through.”

In mid-July, Sweeney confirmed that she was filming for the movie and couldn't reveal any details about it, but she was enjoying the process and working hard on her training:

“Currently I’m filming Madame Web. And I can’t really say anything about my character, but I’m very excited. My first Marvel movie. So it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of training and just prep work to get into it”

Back in April, the actress detailed her dive into comic books, although she confirmed that she's been a fan of all the MCU and Sony movies for a long time:

“I am. I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books. There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all, and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.”

Fight Training Coming with Sweeney's Madame Web Role

While Sydney Sweeney's role in Madame Web won't become official for some time, the fight training that she mentioned clearly indicates that she'll be playing some kind of powerful character in the story.

The most likely option for Sweeney is Charlotte Winter, who comes in as Madame Web's granddaughter through most of their time in the comics together. There are also rumors that she's taking on the first live-action version of Spider-Gwen or possibly even embodying Felicia Hardy as she evolves into the Black Cat.

No matter who she ends up playing in the movie, the quotes from the past few months heavily indicate that she'll play an important role in this mysterious solo movie, even amongst big names like Ghosbusters: Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor and Adam Scott from Parks and Recreation. Filming is sure to continue throughout this summer and likely into Fall 2022, but things should become much clearer as Sony works up for the movie's promotional tour next year.

Madame Web is set to premiere in theaters on October 6, 2023.