Madame Web Movie’s ‘Unique’ Plot Teased by Marvel Star Emma Roberts

While Morbius may have done a bad job at getting the world excited for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the studio is still going full steam ahead with its plans. First, there’s Kraven the Hunter, and then after that will be Madame Web.

While it’s easier to imagine what a Kraven movie might look like, figuring out a Madame Web-centered project is a much harder feat. While plot information is all speculation at this point, all that is really known, with a dose of speculation, is casting information.

Currently, it’s believed that Dakota Johnson will be playing the original Madame Web, also known as. Cassandra Webb. Then there’s Sydney Sweeney, who is reportedly bringing to life Julia Carpenter, and Celeste O’Connor, who, word has it, is portraying Mattie Franklin.

But one of the biggest questions is, who might Emma Roberts be playing? While the actress doesn’t have the answer for the world, she was able to, at the very least, tease what’s in store for audiences.

Sony Spins a Unique Story

In an interview with Entertainment Online, Madame Web star Emma Roberts has teased her time on the upcoming Sony Pictures Spider-Man spin-off film.

Roberts wouldn't say much, but she did let it slip that she'd be "going back to shoot a few more scenes soon:"

“I can tell you that I’m in L.A. right now, but I’m going back to shoot a few more scenes soon, so we’ll just have to see... it’s been really fun.”

The actress continued, elaborating on how she was "so excited to get to join the cast," which includes Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, and that both the cast and story are "unique:"

“I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It’s a really, really unique cast and story, so I’m really excited. It’s been really fun to work with everyone... I can't wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it's so cool.”

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts shared how she "grew up watching Marvel movies" and that she's always wanted to be part of "something bigger than life itself:"

“Oh my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever. So I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that’s what I feel like I’m getting to be a part of with Madame Web.”

As for Madame Web, here's the synopsis that Sony Pictures previously released to the public:

"The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant [Madame Web], whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world."

So What Is Madame Web Actually About?

So what story could this mysterious Madame Web be trying to tell? Seeing as how both Sweeney and O'Connor were both variations of Spider-Woman, the titular character might be pulling together a team to take on a big threat.

In the comics, Madame Web pulls together a team of Spider-Woman when trying to take down her granddaughter, a villain, who goes by the name of Charolette Witter.

Could Roberts potentially be playing Witter? That particular puzzle piece would fit perfectly with everything known so far. With all of the previous Spider-Man hints across various set photos, maybe Witter is trying to kill a baby Peter Parker before he can fulfill his destiny as Spidey.

If she isn't a villain, then there's always the possibility Emma Roberts is playing Jessica Drew, the most popular version of Spider-Woman. Though, it's rumored Marvel Studios might be involved in an adaptation featuring the character, so that might debunk that particular theory.

Fans are sadly just going to have to wait for more information to figure out how everything fits together. Hopefully, that can happen sooner rather than later.

Madame Web will release in theaters on October 6, 2023.