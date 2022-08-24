Sony’s Rumored Spider-Woman Director Teases Marvel Universe Connections

All the way back in 2020, it was reported by Deadline that Sony Pictures had hired Olivia Wilde to both direct and develop a Marvel movie. While there was no confirmation at the time who the film may be about, insider Daniel Richtman suggested it may center around Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman.

But the big question was, is Marvel Studios involved? Back before Deadline reported that news, Murphy's Multiverse's Charles Murphy revealed how he heard that Marvel Studios was "at least having conversations with Sony about trying to make [the project] a co-opt."

Besides a brief comment from Wilde about "trying to avoid... Kevin Feige's pellet gun," there hasn't been any further word on the project or compelling details. Now, the actress and director have offered up some cryptic comments while marketing her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.

Potential Spider-Woman Director Teases Marvel Connections

In an interview with Variety, Olivia Wilde commented on her rumored work with Marvel and what she likes about the company's approach to filmmaking.

When pushed to say something about her top-secret Marvel project, which many speculate to be Spider-Woman, Wilde admitted that "[she] can't say a word about [it]," going on to joke that she'd have "to bury [herself] in the couch" if she told anyone.

She did continue, however, sharing how she appreciates how Marvel "[allows] newer filmmakers to come into the fold and have access to those tools of the Marvel Universe:"

“I will say that I think the Marvel approach of allowing newer filmmakers to come into the fold and have access to those tools of the Marvel universe is incredibly exciting. I am a big fan of what they’re doing over there... but, yeah, I can’t confirm whether that is what that is.”

The MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe?

Given how much the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding, it only seems like a matter of time before Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures decide to work together on something outside of Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Sure, Spider-Man 4 may be in the works, but seeing characters such as Spider-Woman pop up in the MCU would make plenty of fans very happy.

If the upcoming Spider-Woman film isn't in the MCU, assuming the film is happening and revolves around that character in the first place, then it would fall to Sony's Spider-Man Universe to introduce the character. Needless to say, this would bring up plenty of hesitancy among the Marvel fanbase, justifiably so, considering the recent reception to Morbius.

Maybe Sony is aiming to have Spider-Woman be the Spidey of their connected universe, and it's up to Olivia Wilde to introduce her formally? There's also every chance in the world the character could first appear to fight Aaron Taylor Johnson's Kraven the Hunter or as one of the various Spider-People of the Spider-Verse that many theorize might show up in Dakota Johnson's mysterious Madame Web—potentially even the Mattie Franklin version of the character.

Sadly, there aren't any more answers to be found as of yet. Only time will tell. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Sony's next projects: Kraven the Hunter, which releases on January 13, 2023, and Madame Web, which hits theaters on October 6, 2023.