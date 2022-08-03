Aaron Taylor-Johnson Teases Spider-Man & Kraven Crossover Possibilities

Sony's Marvel Universe is still expanding even after the disappointing reception to its last entry, Morbius. There are several entries on the studio's slate, and one of them is Kraven the Hunter. The upcoming film will feature Aaron-Taylor Johnson as the titular villain alongside a stellar cast that includes Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Levi Miller, Fred Hechinger, and Christopher Abbott as the unnamed main villain.

Kraven's exact plot details are still shrouded in secrecy, but Johnson confirmed that his version of the villain is "from that world of hunting" while also teasing that "he has flaws" as he learns about himself throughout the film. Production is currently ongoing for the movie, with set photos showing the best look yet at Johnson's Kraven and a mysterious scene in a snow-filled setting.

Given that Kraven is a notable Spider-Man villain in the comics, fans are curious to know if the two mortal enemies will finally face off in live-action. Now, this question has been addressed by the movie's lead star.

Will Sony Finally Show Spider-Man vs Kraven?

During the premiere of Bullet Train, Variety spoke with Kraven the Hunter actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson to address the possibility of the Marvel villain fighting Spider-Man on the big screen.

When asked if his Kraven would go up against Spider-Man anytime soon, Johnson teased the "possibilities" by pointing out that the two characters already fought in the comics:

“That’s a really interesting question. In comic books, there have been many comic books that have that, so the possibilities are definitely there. Kraven is a really interesting character, man."

The Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron actor then offered high praise to his Kraven co-star Ariana DeBose, describing her as "exceptional" while also teasing that the actress did "something really gorgeous" in the Spider-Man spin-off:

“[She] is exceptional and a beautiful human being. She stepped on and [did] something really gorgeous with this and really special. I can’t say too much about it because I want to leave a little bit behind, but we made something that, I think we’re all going to be proud of and something to be exciting to share.”

Is Spider-Man Finally Going to Appear in Sony's Kraven?

Aaron-Taylor Johnson's high praise toward Ariana Debose is a fitting one, and this could translate to the pair's on-screen dynamic. Reports indicate that the actress will play Calypso in the movie, an integral character in Kraven's backstory.

While Johnson's latest comment didn't really answer the question about a future face-off between Kraven and Spider-Man, it's possible that this has something to do with the fact that the web-slinger of Sony's Marvel Universe has yet to be revealed. It's understandable that the actor played coy since giving a definitive answer would reveal a massive spoiler not just for the movie but for the whole franchise.

Despite that, Johnson did mention Spider-Man in a previous interview, saying that the web-slinger is Kraven's "number one rival."

That Spider-Man-centric comment could be a major tease of what's to come for the Marvel villain, but there's a strong chance that this upcoming film will not feature Spider-Man in any form. This is mainly because the film is expected to tackle the origins of the titular villain and how he evolved into the dangerous hunter that comic book fans know and love.

Still, it's likely that Spider-Man will be referenced in the movie. After all, Kraven's hatred toward the friendly neighborhood hero is a major factor in what fuels him to become an unstoppable force.

Kraven the Hunter is set to premiere in theaters on January 13, 2023.