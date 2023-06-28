Sony Confirms Spider-Man vs. Kraven Movie Crossover Plan

Sony Pictures might have just confirmed a future crossover with Aaron Taylor Johnson's Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man himself.

Over the last few years, Sony started to release films focused on Spidey villains. The studio considers them all part of its own cinematic universe.

This includes Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto‘s Morbius, and now Johnson‘s Kraven, none of which have yet actually crossed paths with Spider-Man, despite usually being villains to Marvel's web-slinger.

The upcoming Kraven film just released its first trailer, which offered fans a handful of fleeting glimpses into what everyone can expect going into the movie later this year. That included Russell Crowe’s villain, the titular character’s origin, Ariana DeBose’s Calypso, and more.

Sony Teases a Spider-Man Universe Crossover

Marvel

Sony Pictures shared the official synopsis for Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter, and it confirms that Sony has early plans for the villain to eventually go up against Spider-Man.

The plot blurb, found on the movie’s official website, noted how the film is “set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man,” implying the feud in question will come eventually, just not yet:

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

So, Will Kraven and Spider-Man Fight?

When it comes to the actual likelihood of a crossover, Aaron Taylor Johnson previously noted that “the possibilities are definitely there” for his Kraven to go face-to-face with Spider-Man.

The actor even teased his movie on Instagram with the caption, "Spider-Man… I’m coming for you."

But will it actually happen?

There’s no telling yet. After all, so many people involved with the Venom movies have tried teasing the villain’s inevitable crossover with Spidey, but nothing looks to be coming from it so far.

Though, Sony has potentially made some blatant in-universe teases.

For one, Kraven’s silhouette can be seen in the sky during the chaotic finale of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the Kraven trailer, a large number of spiders can be seen descending onto Johnson’s villain—clearly a nod to his rivalry with the iconic arachnid superhero.

Whether it happens or not, Sony is certainly thinking about it.

Kraven the Hunter lands in theaters on October 6.