Aaron Taylor-Johnson Teases Upcoming Spider-Man vs. Kraven Battle

By David Thompson Posted:
Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kraven

The star of Sony Pictures' latest Spider-Man spin-off film, Kraven the Hunter, teased a potential face-off with Spidey.

Joining Venom and Morbius, Kraven, played by MCU alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is the next installment within Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Kraven the Hunter may be more controversial, earning the first Spider-Man adjacent R-rating. In a video during CinenaCon, Taylor-Johnson called Kraven "a Marvel movie grounded heavily in the real world," adding, "F*ck yes it's rated R!"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Wants Spider-Man

Following the release of the Kraven the Hunter official trailer (featuring the first look at Rhino), Aaron Taylor-Johnson shared the footage via Instagram Stories, adding: "Spider-Man… I’m coming for you."

Aaron-Taylor Johnson Kraven Insta post
Aaron Taylor-Johnson


Taylor-Johnson previously said that "The possibilities are definitely there" when asked if his Kraven would face Spider-Man.

The idea of Spider-Man was teased in the Kraven trailer when a swarm of hanging spiders surrounded Sergei Kravinoff.

The Direct Image
Sony Pictures

Will Sony's Spider-Verse Clash With Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

Following the poorly received post-credits scene of Morbius, featuring Michael Keaton's Vulture recruiting Jared Leto's Michael Morbius, it appeared Sony was (once again) setting up a possible Sinister Six.

Possible members for this cinematic version of the villainous team could be Venom, Vulture, Morbius, Mysterio (if his death was a mirage), and now, Rhino and Kraven.

This alternate universe outside of the MCU knows of Spider-Man, confirmed in Vulture's line to Morbius, "I’ve been reading about you. I don’t know how I got here … something to do with Spider-Man."

Depending upon Marvel Studios' future plans with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, this may become an element of a future Spidey installment.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson boldly calling out Spider-Man on social media sets those expectations for fans. Or maybe the actor is speaking out of turn or knows something we don't.

Kraven the Hunter releases on October 6, exclusively in theaters.

