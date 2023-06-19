First Look at Spider-Man's Rhino Villain's Live-Action Return In 2023 Movie

Sony Pictures' newest live-action Spider-Man movie, set to release in October 2023, just had its first trailer show off the first look at the latest take on Rhino.

Spider-Man Spin-off Trailer Shows Rhino

Sony Pictures shared the first full trailer for 2023's Kraven the Hunter, which will deliver the newest live-action take on the classic Spider-Man villain, the Rhino.

Alessandro Nivola's Alexei Sytsevich is seen in a dark metal room experimenting on himself as the skin on his arm slowly transforms into a rhino hide, with the character teasing his villainous turn:

"There is an animal in each one of us. Don't you want to know why they call me the Rhino?"

Seconds later, Sytsevich's arm fully morphs into that of an anthropomorphic rhino, which was teased in early footage shown at CinemaCon in April.

The full Kraven the Hunter trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!