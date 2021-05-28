Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Rumored To Include Lizard & Rhino From Amazing Spider-Man Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated announced upcoming MCU films among fans, much thanks to the rumors that have followed the project over the past year.

Directed by Jon Watts, the threequel will see the return of Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger alongside franchise mainstays Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau. Aside from the main cast, No Way Home will reportedly showcase a massive ensemble as well, starting off with the reported addition of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

The inclusion of Strange amplified earlier rumors that the third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man would be a multiverse-heavy affair.

In the past months, casting rumors about No Way Home spread like wildfire, with previous Spider-Man villains like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus reportedly appearing filming scenes during production. Molina himself even confirmed his involvement in No Way Home, with the actor revealing spoiler-heavy details about the threequel.

Now, another rumor has emerged that could intrigue fans.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS ADDED TO THE SINISTER SIX

Marvel

On Collider's The Sneider Cut podcast, host Jeff Sneider said that he has heard the Lizard and Rhino from Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, respectively, will reportedly be joining the growing list of villains in Tom Holland's MCU-fronted Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sneider commented that he has not, however, seen or heard of any set appearances of Lizard actor Rhys Ifans or Rhino actor Paul Giamatti:

“I heard Sandman, Rhino, and Lizard. Those are the other three that I heard. I don't know if any of those are confirmed. I don't know if Rhys Ifans, Paul Giamatti, or Thomas Hayden Church have been seen on set or in anything. I haven't really been paying attention to the paparazzi photos. That was my understanding.”

The Collider host then pointed out that “it doesn't really make sense” for No Way Home to introduce new villains while also cementing the idea that these past Spider-Man foes are the “ones who have no way of getting home:”

“All six of those past Spider-Man villains. It doesn't really make sense to introduce new villains necessarily in this movie, but six Spider-Man villains from the past winding up in Peter Parker's universe or whatever. They are the ones who have no way of getting home. So yeah, we will see. I hope I didn't let the cat out of the bag. Spoiler alert. I take it all with a grain of salt, but that was the word on street at one point.”

Sneider himself cautioned that this news should be taken with a grain of salt.

SPIDER-MAN HAS A RHINO AND LIZARD PROBLEM

This latest rumor could further solidify the idea that Spider-Man: No Way Home is more than just a multiverse adventure.

It looks like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are gearing towards the introduction of the Sinister Six to the larger MCU, but with an added twist. Instead of homegrown villains from the MCU Earth, the enemies of Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood hero will come from different sides of the multiverse.

This presents a whole new dilemma for Spider-Man, but it's a good thing that previous rumors established the fact that he will have some help in the threequel. Even though Holland and Marvel remain mum about the subject, it was reported multiple times that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return to portray their versions of Spider-Man from their respective universes.

The addition of Lizard and Rhino will definitely spell trouble for Spider-Man and his allies. Still, it gives these characters more avenues to showcase their villainy, especially after Rhino was underused in Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The dynamic between the Sinister Six will also be an interesting plot point, as putting together different individuals from various corners of the multiverse will likely lead to eventual confrontations.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere in theaters on December 17, 2021.