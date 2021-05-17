Spider-Man 3: New Images Show Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon Together on School Sets

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Star Tom Holland has called it "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made." Meanwhile, Doc Ock actor Alfred Molina recently doubled down on the rumors of his return, confirming that he is in the movie and teasing how he's brought into the fold.

Andrew Garfield, who previously portrayed Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man films, has refuted that he is in the film but also said "never say never." Garfield's adversarial costar Jamie Foxx is also reportedly returning as Electro.

There aren't any statistics to measure this, but it wouldn't be a stretch to say this is one of the most rumored about movies in history. Officially, hardly anything has been said about the film besides a date, title, and a few images shared by the cast.

Some set photos have leaked, but now one of the film's stars has shared their own behind-the-scenes images.

NEW SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME SET PHOTOS

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon shared behind-the-scenes set photos of him and Tom Holland on Instagram. The caption reads, "Ned&Peter by: MJ"

One of the images shows the beaten and bruised face of Holland's Peter Parker previously seen in set photos.

@lifeisaloha

The next image is of Peter and Ned in what appears to be the high school setting. Holland is wearing his Midtown High School hoodie.

@lifeisaloha

The final image is of Batalon and Holland seemingly taking a break from shooting a gym scene.

@lifeisaloha

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME TRAILER INCOMING?

No Way Home releases in theaters in approximately seven months. In these seven months, there are sure to be trailers, posters, and TV spots released and covered here at The Direct. But, when will the marketing onslaught begin?

A running theory/idea is that Sony and Marvel Studios will drop a trailer before the release of Black Widow on July 9. Another possibility is that the companies will target Fast and Furious 9's June 25 release date and plan to put out a trailer that will play before that movie.

However, a growing idea is that something will be teased on June 1, Tom Holland's birthday. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released the first poster and trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on star Simu Liu's birthday. This isn't a terrible idea, especially if Marvel and Sony post a quick teaser instead of a full-blown two-to-three-minute trailer.

Fans are starving for official statements, photos, and videos of the film, but only time will tell when Sony and Marvel Studios will begin feeding them.

On December 17, 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theaters.