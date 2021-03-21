Spider-Man 3: Set Photos Show Zendaya & Cast Playing Basketball

The third film in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy is set to release later this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home is deep in the midst of filming in Atlanta right now, but despite plenty of set photos, not many plot details are known about the film.

It's been heavily rumored that this film will introduce Spider-Man to the multiverse (which fans are hoping for), given that the film will be directly connected to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jamie Foxx is already set to reprise his role as Electro, last seen in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Alfred Molina will be back as Spider-Man 2 villain Doctor Octopus.

This links both previous Spider-Man film franchises to No Way Home, all that's really left is to see whether the Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will be joining Holland. But, if Peter Parker and his friends are busy on their multiverse adventure, will they still have time for normal things like school?

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME GOES BACK TO SCHOOL

Photos from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home have already hinted that Midtown High will be a key location in the film. Now some more images from the Midtown High set, shared by Atlanta_Filming on Instagram, have shown cast members Zendaya and Jacob Batalon back in their high school gym clothes.

Another image shows a camera filming the exterior of the school for No Way Home.

A video taken from inside the school set was posted on Hannibal Burress' Instagram account. The video has since been taken down, though screen captures of the clip showed what looked like a basketball scene being prepared for filming.

This is confirmation that Buress will be reprising his role as Coach Wilson from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the video, cast members Hannibal Buress and Zendaya can be seen shooting hoops in costume.

MJ AND NED ARE BACK AT SCHOOL

Midtown High was noticeably absent in Spider-Man: Far From Home, given the students took an international adventure to Europe. However, with these set photos and prior casting calls, it looks like the third film will take things back to New York with Midtown High as one of the main locations once again.

So far, Tom Holland has been absent from these set photos. This makes sense after his identity was revealed as Spider-Man at the end of the last film, which would likely put Peter Parker on the run from authorities.

In the meantime, it's possible that MJ and Ned have to go back to school as normal while Peter goes into hiding. The video of Zendaya as MJ playing basketball sure does seem like things are going ahead at Midtown High as per usual. But whether Peter will get to graduate with his classmates in the end is another question.