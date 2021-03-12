Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Listing Teases Nerdy Teachers & School Scenes

It's been a long road to get to the third installment in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy that has been a collaborative venture between Marvel Studios and Sony. Back in 2019, the film faced a major scare as it was revealed that it would be produced by Sony alone outside the MCU before the companies eventually came to an agreement to rekindle their Spidey partnership.

It remains hard to predict the exact plot of the film with the only known details being that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be making a return along with several villains from past Spider-Man franchises, potentially teasing a multiverse story.

Now that the title of Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been announced, fans can finally start getting excited for the film that will release on December 17. While little has been said officially regarding the specifics of the plot, several casting calls have offered small hints to the story.

HIGH SCHOOL AND HIGH SOCIETY SCENES DETAILED FOR NO WAY HOME

A series of casting call listings posted on Project Casting for “The November Project” — the working title for Spider-Man: No Way Home — have revealed new details of several scenes in the film.

As expected, the film will return to Peter's high school in a scene that is set to film on March 20, in Atlanta, Georgia, with many extras being cast for the sequence.

The scene calls for males and females from ages 14-17 to portray high school freshmen and sophomores, along with a further call for more students from ages 18-25. Additionally, the production is looking for extras to play nerdy teachers, including both a science and a history teacher.

It seems part of the film will also take the Marvel epic into high society as No Way Home calls for ladies from ages 30-70 to portray upper-class citizens in a scene that will film on March 14.

All of these casting calls only ask for one day of acting work, with three days of work prior including two COVID-19 tests and a costume fitting.

CAN CASTING CALLS SPOIL SPIDER-MAN 3?

Diving into the many casting calls posted for the new Spidey film can offer subtle clues to many sections of the project. Other advertisements previously posted for the ongoing production ask for extras to play military, special agents, a news crew, and even a real helicopter pilot.

However, some listings can be considered more spoiler-filled in nature as they tease bigger elements of the film. For example, the Atlanta production previously filmed a college scene that included both students and professors, leading many to speculate Peter may be leaving high school behind for college after No Way Home.

Additionally, calls for extras to fill out an entire court scene have led many to speculate Charlie Cox's Daredevil or Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk could appear as Peter's lawyer as he is put on trial for the murder of Mysterio.

With filming now four months in and the project set for a December release, it won't be long until fans see more of Spider-Man: No Way Home with a trailer likely to arrive in the coming months.