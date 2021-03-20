Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: New Set Photo Teases High School Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to finish the trilogy of the web-slinger of the MCU, and previous rumors indicate that the Avenger will likely be involved in a game-changing multiverse storyline. Directed by Jon Watts, the threequel will look to resolve the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home while also introducing a new challenge to Peter Parker in the form of a universe-hopping adventure.

The belief that the multiverse angle will be a major factor was mainly due to the barrage of casting rumors and reports that surfaced online for the film such as returning villains from past Spider-Man projects like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. This is on top of the reported involvement of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and this was further amplified by confirmation from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that the Tom Holland-led film will connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With so much to unpack, it's safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be massive in scale. Still, a new set photo has emerged, seemingly teasing that there will be scenes that are confined to known MCU locations.

PETER PARKER RETURNS TO MIDTOWN HIGH

Atlanta Filming posted a photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, showcasing a random band member of Midtown High.

Based on this reveal, it potentially hints that Peter Parker's high school will be a key location of the threequel.

WILL MIDTOWN HIGH SERVE AS PETER'S SANCTUARY?

The set photo essentially confirms that Midtown High will make a triumphant return in Spider-Man: No Way Home after being sidelined by its predecessor. In a way, it makes narrative sense for the school to return, considering that Peter, MJ, and Ned haven't graduated from high school yet.

However, given the ending of Far From Home, the trio will no doubt be on the run, and it's possible that their first possible course of action is to alert Midtown High. This is as such because the school will likely serve as a primary target for Spider-Man's villains.

On the flip side, Midtown High could show up at the tail-end of the film when the chaos is over. There's a chance that the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy will cap off Peter's time in high school, and a graduation scene could be in the cards. The presence of a band member could hint at these proceedings, but this is pure speculation at this point.

Whatever the case, this latest photo could further fuel theories about the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, essentially dialing more hype for the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.