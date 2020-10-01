MCU's Spider-Man 3 Could Tie Into WandaVision's Reality-Altering Antics

In yet another daily edition of breaking news for the future of the MCU, reports are flying in that Jamie Foxx will be reprising the role of Max Dillon/Electro in the untitled Spider-Man 3 after last playing the character in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back in 2014. No details have come beyond his casting, but this news is sure to bust the flood gates wide open for the conclusion to the MCU Spider-Man trilogy.

The franchise last left the friendly neighborhood web-slinger having his identity revealed to the world by J. Jonah Jameson (reprising his role from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy) and learning that Mysterio had completely made up everything about the multiverse. However, this laid out teases for the multiverse’s potential existence in the MCU for the future, and it’s confirmed to be arriving for real in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, a new rumor has broken on yet another way this new casting could help bring the multiverse into the franchise even earlier....

RUMOR

As speculated by Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic, Jaime Foxx’s role in the untitled Spider-Man 3 could be the same version of Electro that he portrayed in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. This could come as a direct result of the events of WandaVision on Disney+, as he explains due to Wanda's "little "vision:""

Right now there’s no official word on if it’s the exact same Electro from the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man 2 or Foxx just playing a new version of the character. However rumors are pointing to it being former, and there’s some multiverse madness involved to have that version of Electro cross over from one cinematic universe to another. Wanda really messed things up with her little “vision”.

WHAT THIS MEANS

WandaVision is already set to be one of the most trippy and wild projects to ever come out of the MCU, and it will have a direct tie-in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness upon the film’s release in 2022. Such speculation, along with whispers that Marvel Studios would be looking into alternate versions of established MCU characters for the film, could indicate just how absolutely crazy things are set to be for the MCU’s future.

There aren’t any specific plot details known about WandaVision yet, although it’s been almost confirmed that Wanda’s reality-bending powers will be utilized more so than ever before as she creates a new reality and adventure with Vision. It should at least be considered a possibility that her antics spiral completely out of control, and that could be what leads to this old version of Electro showing up in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man universe set in the MCU.

This casting also means that every live action Spider-Man series will be represented in Spider-Man 3 with the inclusion of J..K Simmons from the Sam Raimi series and Jaime Foxx from the Marc Webb series. It’s safe to say that Marvel Studios plans on holding absolutely nothing back now that the MCU’s story is so expansive already, and with plans to build the universe and multiverse even further over the next few years, fans should be ready for anything.

WandaVision is set to premiere on Disney+ by the end of 2020, possibly over Thanksgiving weekend. Spider-Man 3 is set to go into production in early 2021 before its theatrical release on December 17, 2021.