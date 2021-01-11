Spider-Man 3: Marvel Chief Addresses Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Casting Rumors

Marvel Studios is about to make a major splash back into the entertainment world, starting off with WandaVision this week before nine more movies and Disney+ shows premiere in 2021. This will kick off a string of 25 projects coming in the MCU’s massive Phase 4 over the next three years, and there are still morsels of information that haven’t hit the public yet.

2021 will finish up with the untitled Spider-Man 3, which is shaping up to be one of the most high-profile films to come from Marvel Studios. Including the MCU’s multiverse by bringing Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, among others, this movie will put Peter Parker on a more intense journey than any Spidey solo movie yet as his world is turned upside down.

Part of these rumors on the expansive cast have placed both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as a part of this new movie. The head man behind the movie recently spoke on the potential of this happening.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige commented on the rumors regarding the casting of Garfield, Maguire, and other returning actors for the untitled Spider-Man 3. As usual, he didn’t spoil anything, but he revealed that that aspect is part of what’s so fun.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

As usual, Kevin Feige continues to prove that he has the most amazing job on Earth, as he gets to plan the most successful movie franchise currently running.

Many of the rumors that come out surrounding the movies in the MCU are widely varied in terms of accuracy, but it will still be a long time until most (if any) are confirmed during the course of Phase 4. In terms of Spider-Man 3 specifically, the film is still in the early stages of filming, and there are plenty of questions just surrounding what the title of the film will be.

Rumors have floated surrounding appearances in the movie for both previous Spider-Men, their respective girlfriends, and multiple past villains, along with confirmations for Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro. There will likely be dozens of other rumors to come over the next few months, but no matter what sticks and what doesn’t, Tom Holland’s third solo movie will be one of Phase 4’s biggest highlights.

The untitled Spider-Man 3 is currently filming and will release on December 17, 2021.