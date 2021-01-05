Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: How Emma Stone's Pregnancy Could Affect MCU Appearance

Ever since it was first rumored that Andrew Garfield would be returning as his Peter Parker in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3, some fans speculated if they would see other supporting characters from the franchise in some shape or form. This is especially of interest since Jamie Foxx let slip that he wouldn't be playing the same Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In a later report, Garfield apparently had been signed on to return for Spider-Man 3, with Tobey Maguire still in talks. Shortly after this report, both their love interests, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone, were rumored to be returning too.

At the time of this rumor, Emma Stone was set to film for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, but suddenly dropped out due to “scheduling reasons.” However, the real reason for Stone exiting the role was revealed to be her recent pregnancy,

Emma Stone was recently photographed walking with her husband Dave McCary with a noticeable baby bump:

Does Stone's baby bump actually affect her chances of appearing in a minor role for Spider-Man 3?

GWEN STACY'S MINOR ROLE

KC of GWW, who originally broke the news of Alfred Molina returning to the role of Doctor Octopus, which was later corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter, said that the roles for Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy would be minor. However, their roles would still not be so minor that they would just have cameos or, as KC put it, a “hey look I'm here too” type of appearance. That would mean that Emma Stone wouldn't have to spend too much time on set at all, or even do any running around or excessive movement.

In fact, Gwen Stacy's role in Spider-Man 3 could be a heart-to-heart with Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker, which could be accomplished with less than a day of shooting on a secure soundstage with minimal crew needed on set. In fact, Marvel Studios and Sony could wait until after Stone's pregnancy and have her do her scene during reshoots, since Spider-Man 3 isn't set to release until December 17, 2021.

MCU PRECEDENT

For those who don't know, Scarlett Johansson was actually pregnant for part of the shooting for Avengers: Age of Ultron, which Marvel Studios hid with stunt-doubles, stand-ins, and VFX. It didn't affect her performance, and fans were never the wiser.

This would be especially easy to accomplish with Emma Stone, since it's likely that she wouldn't even be walking around for the role and could very likely just be standing in a single room or sitting for her entire scene talking with another character. There is an endless number of ways that Marvel Studios could accommodate Emma Stone in making her performance as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3 as easy as possible.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility for Emma Stone to film for a day in this state, especially since she wouldn't be wearing a skintight costume like Johansson. It's also just as possible that Emma Stone will want to pass on the role entirely, not wanting to risk her health and wait to spend time with her husband before and after the birth of her child.