Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Casting Detective & Agent, Bringing Back Teachers

The cast list of Marvel Studios and Sony's still-untitled third MCU Spider-Man film seems to expand by the week.

From Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil to Alfred Molina's Dock Ock and more than a half-dozen other familiar faces, the MCU's very own web-slinger will certainly have his hands full in the upcoming threequel (It's a good thing that two previous cinematic Spider-Men are reportedly set to join him then.)

Fans might remember comedian Hannibal Buress' Coach Wilson character from 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as Martin Starr's Roger Harrington, who also appeared in the 2019 sequel, Spider-Man Far From Home. The two played comical faculty members at Peter Parker's high school.

NEWS

The Illuminerdi is reporting that both Hannibal Buress and Martin Starr will return for the third installment of the MCU Spider-Man franchise, reprising their roles from the previous films.

Additionally, The Illuminerdi has obtained a casting call for the film, revealing that the production is searching for two actors to play an agent and a detective.

The outlet writes, "The unnamed Agent is listed as either male or female and someone that feels intimidating, even if it isn’t physical. The actor should ideally be strong in theater the crew is considering all ethnicities, and they are hoping for the character to feel like a New Yorker."

"For the unnamed Detective role, the team is searching for a male BIPOC, and the age range is fluid. Interest has been shown thus far in Michael K Williams, Nathaniel Martello White, and Marwan Kenzari."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Fans will certainly welcome the return of Mr. Harrington and Coach Wilson back with open arms. The two characters were largely used as comic relief in their previous appearances, but perhaps either actor will get an opportunity to dig a bit deeper this time out.

What's more are these two mysterious, unnamed "detective" and "agent" characters. Given that the super secret, spacefaring organization known as S.W.O.R.D. has been seemingly creeping its way into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home (See: The post credits scene featuring Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury standing aboard a massive Skrull spacecraft.) and that the upcoming WandaVision will focus partially on S.W.O.R.D. as well, it's not much of a leap to say that this agent could belong to them.

Furthermore, this detective could be someone who is looking into Peter's case, as he was obviously framed for the murder of Quentin Beck aka, Mysterio.

Whatever the case may be, fans will find out for sure when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on December 17, 2021.