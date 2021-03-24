Spider-Man 3: Scene Description Teases Nighttime Manhattan Action

Tom Holland's third Spider-Man film was finally given an official title last month. Spider-Man: No Way Home started filming back in October 2020 and is set to release in theaters on December 17, 2021. Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon will all return to round out Jon Watt's Spider-Man trilogy.

As much as this will be a conclusion to the first MCU Spider-Man trilogy, rumors and reports indicate this film will have a multiverse presence. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are set to return as Electro and Doc Ock respectfully. And, further evidence points to the possible return of Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and possibly even Tobey Maguire.

With the involvement of Doctor Strange reported, all signs point to the multiverse being a part of the film in some capacity.

Now, a new batch of set photos may indicate when exactly the movie will pick up from...

NEW SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME SET PHOTOS

A recent batch of set photos posted by __.Kaylahh__ on Instagram, via Spider-Man: No Way Home News' Twitter, displays large cranes, platforms, and blue screens. It is also noted that "During an overnight shoot, they dropped people from a platform."

Most notably, there is an NYC street pole labeled "8th Avenue." In the final scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Zendaya's MJ land right in front of a pole reading "Eighth Avenue."

The group of set photos can be seen in the tweet below:

New set photos & shooting descriptions for No Way Home!



- During an overnight shoot, they dropped people from a platform

- The set included an NYC street pole labeled "8th Avenue"

- The set was mainly blue screens & cranes



via: @/__.Kaylahh__ (Instagram)#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/rbq7gNJJRX — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) March 24, 2021

PICKING UP WHERE FAR FROM HOME LEFT OFF

When set photos showed Spidey's final Far From Home suit, many fans saw this as confirmation that No Way Home will start soon after the end of the second film. These set photos with the inclusion of 8th Avenue further point to this third-installment picking up right after the events of Far From Home. This makes a lot of sense for two reasons.

Firstly, at the end of Far From Home, J. Jonah Jameson shows Mysterio revealing Spider-Man's identity as Peter Parker. This is a huge moment for the character and came as a shock for a lot of fans that Marvel Studios made this choice so early on in Peter's Spider-Man career.

Being outed as Spider-Man and a murderer by Jameson and Mysterio is a lot to handle, and it would feel ill-timed if they just skipped ahead months or a year to start the movie. Audiences want to see the direct repercussions of this and how Peter will handle this new target on his back.

Secondly, in the current MCU timeline, Far From Home is the farthest in the future. WandaVision started three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is taking place about six months after The Blip. Far From Home was about eight months after Endgame, making it the most current story in the MCU despite being a part of Phase 3 and releasing in 2019. It wouldn't seem smart to jump even further ahead on the MCU timeline in the next Spider-Man flick when there are still so many movies and Disney+ series to be released.

The Tom Holland-leading Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.