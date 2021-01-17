Spider-Man 3: Set Photos Show Zendaya & Tom Holland's Marvel Characters Together

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3 is one of the most anticipated movies this year, much in part due to the fact that the film will explore the MCU's multiverse in a surprising way. In the past months, numerous reports have emerged about the growing cast of the threequel, and the majority of the actors that were rumored to join the MCU film were from previous Spider-Man movies like Jamie Foxx's Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man movies and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

As a result, the film became an instant topic of discussion among fans, leading everyone to speculate how the narrative will be imbued by the concept of the multiverse.

Those questions will be soon answered, as production for Spider-Man 3 is now ongoing in Atlanta. Now, a brand new look at the film's lead protagonists has emerged, giving fans more clues about the mysterious storyline of the project.

Just Jared shared a new batch of set photos for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, showcasing a fresh look at Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ.

🚨 Zendaya e Tom Holland durante as gravações de #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/xSEPIZB56S — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 17, 2021

The images feature MJ working at a donut shop while a nervous Peter is seen approaching the store. Just Jared points out that Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds was also inside the store working alongside MJ.

Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ can be seen conversing in the shop.

Zendaya and Tom Holland film scenes for #SpiderMan3 - see the set pics! https://t.co/HI2MOvIgVn — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 17, 2021

Set photos aren't always the best indicators of what things will look like in the actual film, but these images should provide a clue of what's really happening in this snowy scene.

For starters, Peter can be seen walking around the streets of New York freely, which is odd considering the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home where his secret identity was revealed to the whole world. It's possible that this specific plot point was already resolved during this scene, seemingly hinting that this moment could very well take place at the tail-end of the film.

It's worth pointing out that Peter and MJ became a couple by the end of Far From Home, and it's strange to see him being tense around his girlfriend. Given that, this raises the question of whether or not the ending of Far From Home was undone by Doctor Strange to preserve the web-slinger's secret.

On the flip side, there's a chance that this scene ends up being a flashback to establish the past dynamic between Peter and MJ. It is also not a far-fetched idea that this sequence actually takes place in an alternate Earth where MJ and Ned don't recognize Peter, ultimately leading the latter to reach out for help.

This is strictly speculation at this point, but it does open up intriguing possibilities for Spider-Man 3.