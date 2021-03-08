Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Will Be Bruised & Bloody Again In MCU Sequel

Marvel Studios is officially back into the swing of releasing blockbuster projects on a regular basis, having just finished its first season of Disney+ material with WandaVision. Phase 4 installments will continue throughout the rest of the year, concluding the calendar with the massive multiversal adventure coming in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The web-slinger’s MCU threequel is quickly turning into one of Marvel Studios’ most ambitious projects to date, which has been confirmed on multiple occasions by leading man Tom Holland. Spider-Man will be on the run throughout the movie due to his identity crisis from the end of Far From Home, but will also have to deal with multiple universes' worth of past villains like Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

With so much action coming in this monumental Phase 4 production, it makes sense that Tom Holland's hero will be put through the wringer both emotionally and physically.

SPIDER-MAN BLOODIED UP IN THREEQUEL

In a recent interview on BBC Radio London with Tom Blackburn, Dominic Holland, the father of Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, gave a tease into the web-slinger's status in his next solo outing.

After a recent video chat between the father and son, Dominic Holland revealed that he saw Tom with his face "all bruised...all bloodied," although he gave no context into what his son had been doing specifically on set.

"I speak to him every day. I spoke to him today. He was in his suit, he’s in America making Spider-Man 3. I was out walking the dog, he called me on FaceTime, and we had a chat. His face is all bruised, he’s all bloodied, he’s obviously making a movie."

BRING ON THE EPIC ACTION SCENES!

Even though this news doesn't come as much of a shock, it still spells out the potential for some of the biggest action sequences the MCU has ever seen.

Holland has certainly taken his fair share of beat downs in both of his previous solo outings, as well as in his three team-up appearances since his debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. That said, Peter Parker hasn't seen anything close to the kind of villainous firepower that he will face in this next outing, especially without Earth's Mightiest Heroes available for backup.

The villains and heroes teased as a part of No Way Home's cast can only mean there are some heavyweight duels in store. Even with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange providing some support, having to go up against mechanical octopus arms, electricity blasts, and possibly sandstorms and pumpkin bombs will leave the wall-crawler with some injuries.

No matter what the specifics of this film's plot turn out to be, expect to see Spider-Man put through the most intense moments of his MCU career to date.

This will all come when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.