Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Reveals Epic Fight Scene Has Taken a Month To Film

Even for a franchise that has ten new entries coming into play in 2021 alone, nothing is seemingly building up more hype for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future than the untitled Spider-Man 3. The web-slinger's threequel is still a ways away from finishing shooting, although reports have already spoken of this movie being one of the most ambitious stories the MCU has ever attempted.

Tom Holland's titular hero will not only be following up on his identity crisis issues laid out in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but he will also be pitted against a multiverse's worth of villains in his toughest challenge to date.

Reports have revealed that Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus are to appear in this adventure, and rumors are out there that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Thomas Hayden Church's Sandman, among others, are in the mix as well.

In addition to these huge casting announcements, a recent chat with the movie's star indicates that fans are in for something never before seen in any MCU movie of the past.

TOM HOLLAND TEASES SPIDER-MAN 3 FIGHT SCENES

In an interview with Den of Geek, Spider-Man 3 star Tom Holland teased what he can't wait for audiences to see in his third MCU solo movie. Along with once again describing how "ambitious" the film is, Holland spoke about a fight scene that he recently watched back, revealing that he's "never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU:"

“The film is incredibly ambitious, and I’m delighted to say that we’re succeeding in making it. It’s going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I’ve never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I’m really excited for audiences to see that.”

Additionally, Holland reiterated this statement in a conversation with Kevin Polowy of Yahoo. He mentions it as "easily the most impressive fight scene" he's ever seen in a superhero film, adding that he "was blown away by it:"

"I saw an edit three or four days ago of a fight scene that we've been shooting for about a month, and it is easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie. I was blown away by it."

The full chat with Yahoo can be seen in the tweet below:

I love that Tom Holland knows everyone wants new Spider-Man 3 scoop so he came armed with one tidbit "to continue this train of getting people excited."



He' seen early footage and says it has "easily the most impressive fight scene I've ever seen in a superhero movie." pic.twitter.com/wZQcEGU6mt — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 23, 2021

WHAT DOES MARVEL HAVE PLANNED FOR SPIDER-MAN 3?

Given Tom Holland's notorious penchant for spoiling his movies, it makes sense that he's being so vague about what kind of action sequence he's referring to. However, given the hype surrounding this film and the reports building that hype, there are a couple of different plot points he could be referring to.

With the multiverse involved, this could simply mean that Spider-Man will be taking on new dimension-jumping excursions as he continues his hero's journey. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is confirmed to be involved, and there's a chance the Sorcerer Supreme could team up with Spidey to recreate some sling ring magic they first teased when fighting Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

This could also be referring to the villains that Holland's wall-crawler will face, considering the MCU has never seen anything like what the past Sony Spider-Man villains will bring to the table. On the other side of the fight, the potential for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men to team up with the MCU's established protector of New York is always on the table.

No matter what this fight scene turns out to be, it simply adds to the growing anticipation for this game-changing threequel's release.

Spider-Man 3 is currently filming and will release in theaters on December 17, 2021.