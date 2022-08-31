New Spider-Man: No Way Home Post-Credits Scene Officially Released

The months of build-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home saw it become among the most anticipated, theorized, and leaked movies of all time. All of that helped to make the MCU blockbuster the most successful theatrical release since the pandemic began, but Sony isn’t done taking advantage of that hype.

After suffering through the unfortunate flop that was Jared Leto’s Morbius, Sony will release an extended cut of No Way Home, dubbed The More Fun Stuff Version, in theaters this week. The re-release will bring with it 11 minutes of new footage taken from the many deleted scenes. This has led many to speculate what will be included in the clips, including after the credits roll.

Marvel Studios has long been famous for its post-credits scenes that either feature a hilarious moment, tease what’s to come or reveal a look at an upcoming project. No Way Home covered two of those bases as Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock brought the Venom symbiote into the MCU and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness delivered its first look.

Now, thanks to a new report, fans know what to expect when the credits roll on the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Adds New Post-Credits Reveal

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version.

According to a Reddit post from u/KostisPat257, Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version added a new post-credits scene in place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel

The replacement scene features Betty Brant's final school news segment as it shows pictures of "the kids' adventures throughout high school," including Homecoming's Decathalon and Far From Home's Europe trip. However, all of the pictures are missing Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Marvel

Marvel

This reveals that Doctor Strange's spell, which erased the memory of Parker from the world, also removed him from any documentation or images, as if he was never there.

How Doctor Strange's Spider-Man Spell Worked

Marvel

Up until now, there had been some questions regarding how Doctor Strange's spell had worked to erase the memory of Peter Parker from the world. Now, the exact consequences of that have become much clearer thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home's extended cut release.

Not only has the entire world now forgotten Parker ever existed, but he also appears to have been removed from any image or document he was included in. What's still unclear for now is exactly how Peter's friends remember the events he was involved in - perhaps exactly the same but with him absent.

With Betty Brant's final pre-graduation news report placed to accompany the scene, her narration may offer more clarity. Regardless, this scene is one that could have benefited No Way Home immensely, as fans have spent months confused about the intricacies of Doctor Strange's spell.

However, it's tough to imagine exactly where the scene could have been placed in the original cut without breaking up the flow of the ending. But now that Doctor Strange 2 has come and gone, leaving the trailer after the credits would have been an odd decision, making the replacement a logical one.

This same leak promised plenty more to come from The More Fun Stuff Version including new scenes with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men, all the Multiverse-hopping villains, and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. So, fans have a lot to look forward to with the 11 brand-new minutes of footage.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version begins hitting theaters worldwide today, releasing in the USA on Friday, September 2.