Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals First Poster Featuring Daredevil Actor

Sony Unveils New Spider-Man Poster Featuring Tobey & Andrew

Sony Pictures officially revealed a new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of its theatrical re-release on Friday, September 2.

The image finally included Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Man alongside its massive cast. It is also the first poster that featured Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil.

Check out the poster below:

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios also announced that tickets would go offically on sale for the film's extended cut starting Tuesday, August 23.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!