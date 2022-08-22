New MCU Timeline Revealed | First Spider-Verse 2 Poster | Kenobi Season 2 Update | Ezra Miller Issues Apology | MCU Phase 6 Movies & Shows | Tom Holland Quits Social Media | First She-Hulk Reviews |

Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals First Poster Featuring Daredevil Actor

Spider-Man: No Way Home daredevil
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal

Sony Unveils New Spider-Man Poster Featuring Tobey & Andrew 

Sony Pictures officially revealed a new poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of its theatrical re-release on Friday, September 2. 

The image finally included Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Man alongside its massive cast. It is also the first poster that featured Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. 

Check out the poster below: 

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sony Pictures 

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios also announced that tickets would go offically on sale for the film's extended cut starting Tuesday, August 23.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Disney+ Announces Thor: Love and Thunder’s Streaming Release Date
Boba Fett Actor Admits He Put Less Effort Into the Prequels Than The Mandalorian
Marvel Studios Secretly Set Up MCU’s First Mutant Team In Phase 3 (Theory)
Star Wars: Andor Trailer Reveals Potential Rebels Canon Conflict

TRENDING

MCU: 9 Upcoming Projects Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Could Return In
MCU: First Look at Nightmare Supervillain Deleted From Doctor Strange 2
1 Avengers: Age of Ultron Line Secretly Set Up She-Hulk Episode 1
Thor: Love and Thunder: First Look at Jeff Goldblum's Deleted Scene
Marvel Changed the Majority of She-Hulk Episode 1 After Filming