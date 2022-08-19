Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Includes Over 10 Minutes of New Footage

To say that people couldn’t get enough of Spider-Man: No Way Home would be a massive understatement. Tom Holland’s third solo project in the MCU saw him going up again five previous Spidey villains and teaming up with two former Spider-Men in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The world absolutely loved it, and the project shattered records left and right.

In fact, many claimed they couldn’t get enough. Previous marketing materials and interviews revealed how there were tantalizing scenes that never made the final version seen in theaters.

Just imagine all of that content that was cut from the original product. There has to be an entire movie’s worth of footage that fans would love to see.

Thankfully, the studio behind the film has revealed the More Fun Stuff Edition of the movie, which will release in theaters on September 2. While it wasn’t previously known what unseen content would be coming along for the ride, now fans can at least get an idea of how much stuff to expect.

Spider-Man New Footage Count Confirmed

Fandango exclusively revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Edition will contain 11 minutes of new footage when it arrives in theaters on September 2.

Fans can get their tickets on Tuesday, August 23.

More of Daredevil & the Peter Trio?

As exciting as it is to have more footage to witness from Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s hard not to feel that eleven minutes is only a small fraction of what fans could be getting. There’s no way Marvel Studios and Sony don’t have hours of the three Spider-Men interacting locked behind closed doors.

But when it comes to the 11 minutes of new footage that the world will be able to see, what can audiences expect? The first option is the obvious: more action amongst the Peter Trio. Just a two-minute clip of those three interacting would be worth the price of admission alone.

Another element of the film that could see, or more accurately, hear, the light of day is Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. While his time in the final product was brief, it has previously been confirmed that the character had more screen time cut out—including a courtroom appearance.

Hopefully, whatever concoction Sony Pictures has cooked up will be worth making that trip out to the theater. Though, it wouldn’t hurt to simply watch the movie again. After all, it is pretty great as it is.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Edition hits theaters on September 2.