Unseen Tobey & Andrew Clip Revealed In New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home was a complete and utter success. It broke box office records left and right, with many fans declaring it the best MCU movie ever. It certainly helped that the project saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Man, and five of the webhead's previous live-action villains.

Now, that movie is coming back to theaters for another run at it. Though this time, it will be arriving with some extra footage—eleven minutes of it to be exact. While that might not be much in the grand scheme of everything, it's certainly enough to get fans excited.

But what can fans expect? Well, thankfully, within those eleven minutes will be some unseen interactions between the three Spider-Men. Now, a new promo for the movie's re-release gives viewers a brief look at some unseen moments between Peter 2 and Peter 3.

Unseen Clip With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Marvel

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version promo has been released, and some new glimpses of what’s included can be seen. Among the new footage in the trailer, easily the biggest moment is a very brief exchange between Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire that’s never been seen before.



Garfield's Peter 3 says to Maguire’s Peter 2 “we should do this again,” to which Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man firmly responds, “You got it.”

Marvel

This exchange may possibly be part of “The Spideys Hang Out” deleted scene. The other potential new additions to this More Fun Version, as noted by Twitter user @5150Aamrit, can be found below:

Interrogation Scene Extended

Peter's Day at Midtown High

Undercroft Montage

Happy’s Very Good Lawyer

The Spideys Hang Out

The full promo can be seen below:

What Else Might Join Garfield and Maguire?

It seems pretty clear that " The Spideys Hang Out" is where the above exchange will take place. Based on the brief look, it seems the scene will be between Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield chilling just before their previous rogue gallery arrives at the Statue of Liberty.

At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter what the three end up talking about—they could discuss the weather and it would be enough to justify the new ticket price for many fans across the world.

There are obviously plenty of other goodies outside of the Spider-Men themselves. "Interrogation Scene Extended" may bring more attention to some Ms. Marvel cameos, and "Peter's Day at Midtown High" can seemingly be spotted in a new promotional spot as well.

The other thing to note is "Happy's Very Good Lawyer", which will almost certainly provide some new footage of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock. But will it contain any footage from the previously rumored courtroom scenes that never made it to the final product?

Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version hits theaters on Friday, September 2.