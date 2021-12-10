Tom Holland Spills on His Spider-Man Group Chat With Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

After years of counting down to Tom Holland's highly-anticipated Spider-Man threequel, No Way Home will finally soon hit theaters. From rumors of a Kraven's Last Hunt adaptation to the confirmation of a Multiverse crossover with Doctor Strange and past Spider-Man franchises, it's been a long road to this release. Thinking back to 2019's Far From Home cliffhanger, it would have been impossible to imagine Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe returning two decades after their last appearances.

With Sony now being on its third - and arguably most successful - attempt at creating a live-action Spider-Man franchise, it's safe to say every interpretation is distinctly different and has its own fans. As these films spanned almost two decades, the franchises reach multiple generations, and No Way Home will seemingly bring together these three generations of wall-crawler moviegoers in a blockbuster event for the ages.

Since each actor has offered a distinctly different take on the Peter Parker and Spider-Man role, many are excited to see how the three stars interact when they supposedly assemble on-screen to take on a Multiverse of villains.

From the sounds of it, the chemistry between the stars may be just as strong off-screen as it is on, as Tom Holland confirmed he shares a group chat with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Men Group Chat

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Tom Holland revealed that he has a WhatsApp group chat with fellow Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

As most would assume, Holland confirmed he was the one to set up the chat after he got Tobey Maguire's number and decided they "can't all share each other's numbers and not have a group chat:"

"We actually do have a WhatsApp group. I don't know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey [Maguire] at a Japanese restaurant a while ago, and I took his number. And then, I think I set it up, I was like, 'Guys listen we can't all share each other's numbers and not have a group chat.' I think I'm the only one that's ever spoken in it. What's up other Spider-Mans?!"

They're Obviously in No Way Home

Even prior to Spider-Man: No Way Home, pictures had already circulated of Tom Holland meeting past Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, but sadly, no sign of Tobey Maguire. While it's entirely possible the chat was created before the heavily rumored Multiverse team-up was ever envisioned, it seems more conceivable it was made on set.

As the release of the film continues to move ever closer, it's becoming increasingly certain Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles for a highly-anticipated Spider-Men team-up in No Way Home.

Between the returning villains, leaked set photos, reports from insiders, and questionable denials from cast and crew, evidence continues to mount that the former wall-crawler stars are coming back.

However, if they aren't in the movie and it ends up being another WandaVision Mephisto scenario, the disappointment among fans will be immeasurable, and No Way Home will probably prove to be an extremely divisive film. Nonetheless, all will become clear soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.