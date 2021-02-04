Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Responds To Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Rumors

The currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is one of the highly-talked-about MCU projects over the past months, mainly because of the numerous casting rumors that surfaced about the threequel. Directed by Jon Watts, the Tom Holland-led project is expected to address the massive cliffhanger from Spider-Man: Far From Home, but different pieces of evidence suggest that it will have a multiverse twist.

On top of the returning cast from the first two films, the Far From Home sequel will also include Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange alongside a slew of Spider-Man franchise veterans. This group includes Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, and the previous two live-action web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Interestingly, the Spiderverse-centric rumors were further amplified by the confirmation that the events of Spider-Man 3 will be affected by the core narrative of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, an interesting comment has surfaced about the casting additions of the film that comes straight from the franchise's leading man.

TOM HOLLAND REACTS TO SPIDER-MAN 3 RUMORS

While speaking with Variety, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has opened up about the threequel's casting rumors involving Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst.

When asked about the last time that he spent with the aforementioned actors, the MCU star responded by recalling his various encounters with them:

“I never met Kirsten Dunst. I've met Andrew once, I met him [at] the BAFTA, and he was lovely. We had a good chat and it was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He's really positive and nice. I bumped into Tobey a few times from different parties in LA, and he was also really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. And um, I hope they enjoy our movie, I hope they enjoy my Spider-Man.”

When Variety teased Holland about the trio's appearance in Spider-Man 3, the actor insisted that he still doesn't know at this point:

“Beats me, I don't know. If they are, they never told me yet." Variety: “It will be just like they will show up, and people will just be there.” Holland: “That will be something like Marvel would do. I'd watch that film.”

A SPIDER-VERSE CONFIRMATION?

Holland is best known for accidentally leaking spoilers, but this new interview is proof that the actor has learned his lesson. No doubt, the inclusion of the fan-favorite trio in Spider-Man 3 is a hard secret to keep, but Holland did a great job in dodging the Marvel snipers this time around.

This isn't the first time that an MCU actor denied the involvement of other stars in an upcoming project. In a way, it's a good thing that Holland played coy about the matter, considering that it would've ruined the surprise if he flat out confirmed their casting.

At this point, it's all but confirmed that Spider-Man 3 will include the multiverse in some form, but the approach of how it will be utilized is one of the intriguing aspects of the film. If the rumors are true, the addition of past Spider-Man actors like Maguire and Garfield is the clear way to go, and it would be a missed opportunity if this isn't the plan.

Holland did tease that Spider-Man 3 is “the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made,” potentially hinting that the rumors may end up being true after all. Whether this comment refers to the surprising addition of Maguire and Garfield remains to be seen; all in all, it's safe to say that a game-changer is in the cards for the threequel that will likely shake the core of the Spider-Man franchise in unexpected ways.