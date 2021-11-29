Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Trolls Fans Over Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Rumors

Spider-Man: No Way Home is filled with exciting rumors and leaks leading up to its premiere, and one of them is the potential inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parkers from previous Spider-Man movies. The web-slinging pair has been the subject of discussion among Marvel fans ever since Multiverse-related topics emerged, prompting the press to ask related questions to lead star Tom Holland.

In October 2020, multiple outlets reported Maguire and Garfield's involvement in the MCU threequel, leaving fans wondering if they will indeed make an appearance. However, Sony eventually debunked the rumor, saying that “those rumored castings are not confirmed.”

Despite that, evidence has continued to surface, such as leaked set photos and promotional videos. Holland addressed these rumors in several interviews, with the actor denying them at times and giving conflicting answers.

In addition, Sony appears to have also joined the hype train for Maguire and Garfield's rumored appearance, with the studio teasing it on their official Twitter account.

As No Way Home's release inches closer, Holland has once again responded to this specific rumor but in a hilarious way this time around.

Tom Holland Hilariously Mocks No Way Home Rumors

Fandango officially released a brand-new promotional video for Spider-Man: No Way Home, showcasing Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon’s announcement about the film’s tickets going on sale online.

In the video, Holland introduces "two very special friends" (Zendaya and Batalon) for the announcement, prompting the actress to say that "it's only right" for them to join:

Holland: "Forget Cyber Monday, this is now, Spider-Monday. And to celebrate, I have a really big announcement, but first, let me bring in two very special friends to help out." Zendaya: "I mean, it’s only right. We are your best friends, right?" Batalon: "It makes sense for us to join this announcement."

Holland agreed, with him teasing fans by saying "who else would it be?"

Tom: "Of course, I mean who else would it be? Now that we’re all here, Zendaya, do you want to share the news?"

The Marvel actor's comment clearly alludes to the rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's inclusion in the MCU threequel. In past interviews, Holland has consistently denied that both actors would appear in the movie.

The full video can be seen below:

Will Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Really Show Up?

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have long been attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Sony and Marvel Studios have yet to confirm their inclusion. Still, many would agree that this latest promotional video appears to hint at the pair's involvement.

Given all the evidence and rumors, it seems appropriate that Sony is holding back from officially revealing Maguire and Garfield's roles in the threequel since it would ruin the surprise. It would be fitting if the Spider-Men's introduction was fully revealed in the film itself instead of promotional materials.

Tom Holland has been hard at work in trying to preserve the web-slinging duo's appearance. In a previous promo, the MCU actor expressed confusion about Sony's apparent removal of Maguire and Garfield in the latest No Way Home trailer.

Now, Holland seems to be teasing fans more in a playful manner. This could be the actor and Sony's strategy of enticing viewers to buy tickets, considering this is an official announcement.

Whatever the case, the stakes are high in No Way Home, and Holland's Spider-Man will need all the help he can get in the film's intriguing storyline.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to premiere in theaters on December 17, 2021.