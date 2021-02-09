Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Addresses Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Reports With Conflicting Answer

Since October, it has been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be appearing in Spider-Man 3 alongside Tom Holland. It would certainly make sense with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange being involved. This rumor persisted and even grew stronger with new reports saying Andrew Garfield had signed on with Marvel Studios and Sony attempting to convenience Tobey Maguire.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, when asked directly about this rumor in an interview, didn't take the chance to refute it, saying that denying rumors “would take all the fun out of everything.” It could be that the studios were still negotiating with Maguire at the time of that interview or that Feige didn't want to give anything away.

Tom Holland has already claimed ignorance to Variety about the two actors' inclusion, saying, “Beats me, I don't know. If they are, [Marvel Studios] never told me yet.”

In a new interview, Holland was once again put into the position of denying this rumor.

THE HOLLAND WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE

Speaking with Esquire, when the topic shifted to Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland said, “I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I'm eight weeks into shooting it,” seemingly feigning ignorance and joking.

Later in the interview, Holland was asked about the recent rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining the cast. Contrary to his previous answer, Holland adamantly denied it, saying, “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film:”

“Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It'll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we've been making.”

It should be noted that this interview was conducted in mid-December but was only now published.

TOM HOLLAND COMING OFF TOO STRONG?

Reading this exchange, it almost feels like Holland has overcorrected his habit of spoiling his films. However, the interview noted that Holland didn't seem 100% serious about having “no idea” what Spider-Man 3 is about. Additionally, this interview predates the one from Variety by at least a month, with Holland using far less definitive language when speaking with Variety instead of denial like this older interview.

If the two former Spider-Man actors indeed aren't involved, then it will be interesting to see how this Spider-Man threequel is, according to Tom Holland, “the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.”

Additionally, at the beginning of February, Holland made an Instagram post saying that day of shooting was “one of the highlights” of his career.

Whatever the case ends up being when fans see Spider-Man 3 on December 17, 2021, Holland has certainly gotten better at keeping a lid on secrets.