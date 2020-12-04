Spider-Man Multiverse Teaser With Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Released By Sony.. But Is It Real?

While nothing is confirmed, it is looking increasingly likely that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next culminating event will revolve around the multiverse.

The Ancient One warned Bruce Banner about Avengers: Endgame's time heist, saying when the Avengers took Infinity Stones from the past, branched timelines would be created. Captain America mopped up most of that mess when he returned each of the six Infinity Stones to their respective time periods, but not every loose end was resolved.

2012's Loki escaped with the Tesseract, creating a branch timeline that will be explored in the Loki Disney+ series. Beyond that, Scarlet Witch's upcoming solo series, WandaVision, is rumored to incorporate alternate reality elements, which have been rumored to directly factor into Spidey's next movie. Elizabeth Olsen is set to reprise her MCU role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that by the subtitle alone is bound to include other-worldly themes. Another important aspect to note is Doctor Strange's sequel is set to be directed by Sam Raimi, the notable visionary behind Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy.

Most intriguingly of all this multiverse chatter surrounds one Peter Parker. When Jamie Foxx was added to the untitled Spider-Man 3, speculation ran wild about a live-action Spider-Verse coming to the silver screen. Mix in Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed to reprise his role as Stephen Strange in Spidey's threequel, and Spider-Verse rumblings have reached a fever pitch.

Are we inching closer to a live-action Spider-Verse? The YouTube channel Sony Channel Latinoamérica recently released a video teasing the inclusion of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parkers in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3.

When translated, the video features text graphics that read as follows:

Who is your favorite Spider-Man? You don't have to choose. In the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen. And in Spider-Man 3, it is very possible you will see everyone. Yes! The three Peter Parkers saving the world together.

Update: The video has been made private on YouTube yet can be watched on Twitter here:

Une chaîne YouTube officielle de Sony tease un crossover #SpiderVerse avec Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield et Tom Holland dans ‘Spider-Man 3’ ? 🤔🤯



"Dans ‘Spider-Man 3’ il y aura les trois Peter Parker sauvant le monde ensemble". 🕸



Affaire à suivre ... pic.twitter.com/ykaZNUNlQI — Le QG des Supers (@LeQGdesSupers) December 4, 2020

Before we begin speculating, it is extremely essential to note everything in that video should be taken with a grain of salt.

Despite the channel's appearance, this YouTube account does not look like it is officially linked to Sony Pictures. Other videos on the channel include news updates and speculative pieces about future projects. The official Sony Channel Latinoamérica website does not link to this YouTube channel; however, their official and verified Twitter account does.

Based on this information, it appears that Sony's marketing team is given a lot of leeway when it comes to promotional and informative content.

With all that out of the way, let's break down this promo.

Even if it turns out this is an officially linked channel to Sony Pictures, the content is far from confirmation of a live-action Spider-Verse. The video itself is entirely speculative, going as far as to say “it is very possible” that we will see Maguire and Garfield return for Spider-Man 3. Maguire and Garfield's involvement in this flick has been rumored for months, and it looks like Sony Channel Latinoamérica is simply reporting on said rumor.

That being said, it is especially odd that a YouTube channel with both Sony branding and 182,000 subscribers would be given the green light to post something so speculative.

While this video is far from any form of confirmation, let's play the game.

Spider-Man 3 has been a magnet for juicy rumors and movie news for months. From Jamie Foxx joining the project as Electro, a character he played in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, to Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Strange, the master of all things multiverse, to recent rumblings that Alfred Molina has been shooting scenes as Doctor Octopus, a role he previously portrayed in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2, this film is shaping up to be an absolute collision course for our web-slinger.

What we do know is that both Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch are in this movie. Given their roles and the theorized direction of Marvel's Phase 4, it is only appropriate that a live-action Spider-Verse is in the cards. Does that mean Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will factor in? Time will tell.

It's a shame Strange gave up the Eye of Agamotto, because he could've answered all our questions by now.

Spider-Man 3 is set to release on December 17, 2021 and is rumored to drop some kind of sneak peek this month.