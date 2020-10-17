Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Sony Confirms First Look at Marvel Film Coming Later This Year

The third MCU Spider-Man film is standing strong to its December 2021 release date despite numerous other delays in the movie industry.

The film, which is still untitled, is set to feature Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange as well as a version of Jamie Foxx's Electro from the non-MCU The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Rumors also swirl of a possible reprisal of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men, but they remain unsubstantiated.

At the ExpoCine convention in Brazil, which was held virtually this year, a representative for Sony was on hand to discuss the studio's upcoming film slate, including its most highly-anticipated Marvel flick starring Tom Holland...

NEWS

According to Murphy's Multiverse, it was at ExpoCine when the Executive Marketing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment in Brazil, Camila Pacheco, revealed that there will be a first look at Spider-Man 3 in December of 2020. The terms "preview" and "teaser trailer" were reportedly used by Pacheco describe this promotion.

Additionally Pacheco confirmed that the film has officially started production and will be sticking to its release date in December 2021.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Fans will certainly be more than excited for a first look at the web-slinger's third MCU outing. Will there be an appearance by Dr. Strange or Electro in this preview? The film will have been shooting for roughly two months at that point and given what is known about Marvel Studios' production schedule, it's quite possible that Benedict Cumberbatch will have already shot his scenes as Strange by December as he's needed on the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It's also relieving to learn that Sony fully intends to stick to the film's targeted release date. Hopefully there won't be any more COVID-19-related delays.

The confirmation that filming has, in fact, begun means that fans should be expecting additional casting news, and possibly our first set photos, in the coming weeks. The film is currently shooting in Sunnyside, Queens, New York and is expected to shoot the bulk of principal photography in Atlanta through next year.

Whatever is included in this teaser trailer will surely be enough to satisfy fans, especially considering the long content drought they've found themselves in this year.