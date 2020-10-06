Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Revealed to Begin Filming in Queens This Month

Fans are finally getting a steady dose of news concerning Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate once again as release dates shift and projects restart filming. In the immediate future, the comic book movie studio has amped up the hype with the upcoming release of WandaVision on Disney+,along with filming nearing completion for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well.

There are even potentially bigger entries set to release in theaters, notably with Black Widow kicking off Phase 4 on May 7, 2021, followed closely by both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals the next few months after. 2021 is currently set to finish off with the highly anticipated release of the untitled Spider-Man 3, bringing back Tom Holland and his classmates as well as Jamie Foxx taking his interpretation of Electro into the MCU.

The start of filming for this movie was reportedly moved to early next year, although there is now a possibility that this date could be when actors are already filming. A new social media post is giving indication that the first footage for the wall-crawler's third MCU solo film could be shot in the very near future...

NEWS

A new post on Reddit has revealed a picture indicating a movie shoot being planned for Sunnyside Queens in New York City on October 16 under the working title "Serenity Now." This was confirmed in early 2020 to be the working title for Marvel and Sony's untitled Spider-Man 3.

The full image can be seen below:

WHAT THIS MEANS

This sign is likely an indication that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are starting to film some exterior shots for the production of Spider-Man 3, and it also is not the first time this particular location has been used for films featuring the wall-crawler. Filming also took place here for the original Spider-Man from 2002, helmed by new MCU director Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, as well as for 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming set squarely within the MCU.

There is no indication from this picture as to exactly what will be shot next week, but it's still an exciting sign that the earliest stages of production are finally here. The post also doesn't give any sign that filming will be taking place on any other days besides October 16, so it will be interesting to find out if more exterior filming will be on the way or if any actors will be stepping in front of the cameras anytime soon. No matter what happens, it's an exciting time for the MCU with this new entry beginning its production so soon.

After this shoot, production for the untitled Spider-Man 3 is rumored to start up in full by January 2021. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on December 17, 2021.